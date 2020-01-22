CRYO Therapy Idaho’s focus is on an increased level of wellness and healthier longevity, by assisting the body to better self regulate, self-repair, and self-regenerate as it is innately programmed to do.
Right now someone may feel great and think they don’t have a need for these therapies, but it’s likely that future health challenges are already brewing, taking many years before they surface in medical testing. This is what we are wanting to avoid! The therapies are totally passive and take very little time to do. By being proactive in a totally unique and holistic way, almost everyone has the possibility to achieve a greater level of health and wellness.
BEMER is Revolutionary! It is setting a new standard as to how we think about our health, especially as we move through the aging process! With two decades of proven research, BEMER is the world leader as a Physical Vascular Therapy Device, improving your body’s natural blood flow through the microcirculatory system (capillaries) which allows you to receive benefits at the cellular level beyond exercise that can only be achieved by the BEMER. Originating in 1997, BEMER has been a standard of health care in Europe for the past 20 years in medical facilities. Over 1000 top level athletes use the BEMER for speedier recovery and regeneration. BEMER recently partnered with NASA and the NFL Alumni Association. BEMER is a registered FDA Consumer Medical Device. BEMER enhances the following:
• General Blood Flow
• Cardiac Function
• Enhanced Immune Function
• Nutrient and Oxygen Supply
• Metabolic Waste Disposal
• Physical Fitness
• Muscle Recovery
• Endurance, Strength, Energy
• Relaxation and Improved Sleep
• Mental Acuity
CRYO Therapy is the science of exposing the body to sub-zero temperatures in order to stimulate physical and mental health benefits. It is a unique and effective therapy that has been a standard of health care in Europe for 30 years, improving blood flow through the microcirculatory system. The basic benefits of CRYO Therapy include:
• Improvement in Overall Well-Being
• Eliminating Inflammation
• Increasing the Body’s Immunity
• Supporting Fitness Training and Stamina
• Reduces Oxidative Stress
• Increases Freedom of Movement
• Speeds up Biological Regeneration.
Each CRYO Sauna session is 3 minutes. The temperatures range from -184 degrees (where the therapeutic benefit begins) to -240 degrees. Blood is redirected to your core from your vessels and capillaries (vasoconstriction). After your session your body reheats itself and your vessels and capillaries expand up to 4x their normal size (vasodilation). The rush of blood flow enriches cells with oxygen and enzymes to a much greater degree than under normal conditions, including exercise.
Endorphins are released, cellular pain signaling is reduced, and muscles relax. Professional Athletes Love the CRYO Sauna!
Infrared Sauna Infrared light is the healing benefit we get from the sun, without the harmful UV rays. They penetrate beneath the surface of the skin reaching muscles, nerves and bones. Benefits include:
• Relaxation
• Stress Reduction
• Detoxification
• Increased Circulation for Cellular Repair and Regeneration
Celluma is a powerful low level LED therapy that was originally developed by NASA for their astronauts in order to improve cellular function for accelerating tissue repair for their muscle and bone atrophy while in outer space. Celluma is FDA approved.
• Blue Light Targets Acne by Killing the Acne-Causing Bacteria.
• Red Light Targets Skin Conditions and Wounds.
• Infrared Light Increases Microcirculation and Targets Muscle and Joint Discomfort and Conditions.
