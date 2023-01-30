At approximately 7:00 am on Friday, January 26th Idaho State Police, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and the Teton County Sheriff’s office responded to a multi-vehicle crash just west of the Highway 33/ Highway 32 junction near Tetonia.
The Idaho Transportation Department also assisted.
A snowplow traveling eastbound had a line of cars following behind it, and a 32-year-old male from St. Anthony was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and made a move to pass the snowplow.
The pickup did not have enough space to make the pass and struck a delivery truck head-on. After the initial impact, the Silverado spun and struck another vehicle driven by a resident of Teton, ID.
This created a pileup on the highway with more vehicles crashing into each other until the accident was over. The Snowplow was undamaged in the incident.
Highway 33 was closed for approximately 5 hours as the crash scene was investigated and cleared.
The driver of the delivery truck succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, and the driver of the pickup truck and his two adult passengers were transported to Teton Valley Health.
The snowplow wasn’t damaged during Friday’s accident. Justin Smith, public information officer at the Idaho Transportation Department, said that ITD snowplows suffered 13 collisions last year.
“We’ve had a number of plows taken out of service and a number of them need to be repaired,” he said. “The issue we have is that we don’t have spare plows. They cost a lot of money. Because of the supply chain issues, to get a new plow, it takes at least a year.”
Without the plows, it becomes increasing difficult to keep snowy roads clear, Smith said.
“It’s really important to know that the safest place to be is behind a plow and that drivers should slow down, give each other room, and look out for the other guy. Incidents like this are something we hate. It’s heartbreaking.”
Teton County Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne shared that he was sorrowful and disappointed when he learned of the nature of the accident.
“It's just really sad,” said Maltaverne. “The worst part about the whole thing is it's preventable. It would be one thing if someone's going on a corner and it was surely an accident, they slid and, you know, hit a tree or something. This accident, all indications are it was completely preventable.”
This is the first fatal crash in Teton County since July 19th. Last July saw two fatalities as a result of 3 serious crashes on Highway 33.
“It's the same message we talked about this summer. It's contractors, it's local traffic, and it's visitors and we've got a highway system that, you know, is in need of some modernization. Unfortunately, we had somebody make a poor choice to pass a plow,” said Maltaverne.
Responding in the middle of a fierce winter storm presented many auxiliary challenges for Teton County Fire.
“We're in the middle of a snowstorm so that in itself is problematic. It makes treating patients difficult. Everything has to decrease our time on scene. We try to get in and out of there as quickly as we can. If you've got people that are out in the cold prior to our arrival, we have to keep that as a consideration. We've got to get them in a warm vehicle as quickly as we can. Sometimes our efforts have to be kind of expedited due to the environmental conditions,” said Maltaverne.
Responders have many different kinds of gear for many different weather conditions, and all were outfitted accordingly.
“Ironically enough, we just outfitted all the employees with a brand new winter puffy jacket right before the snow started in November,” said Maltaverne. “We're getting plenty of use out of them.”
“We've got to provide for their comfort because if they get cold and they can't function well, then they're no good to the person that they've been called to help,” said Maltaverne.
Teton County Fire sent approximately 8 responders to the scene according to Maltaverne. Having to call such a large number of responders to one scene is a tricky proposition due to what would arise should another serious call come in concurrently.
“When you have a fatality and three other injured parties, you know, you're stressing the whole system. The whole system is committed to one incident. If we get another incident at the same time, you know, we have to prioritize and make decisions about which incident is going to get the resources,” said Maltaverne.
“When you've got multiple vehicles involved like that, it's really, really taxing on our resources. Just because we are a small organization, we're a small community, and our public safety agencies, be it the sheriff's office, fire and rescue, and the hospital as well for patients, can have us kind of reach our breaking point,” said Maltaverne.
Responding to such serious accidents is not only exasperating the department, but also each responder with the mental toll of seeing such a devastating accident.
“There is frustration, there is sadness and there is a whole gamut of emotions that the employees are going through right now,” said Maltaverne. “They're just tired of going on fatality accidents. Now, granted, that's our job and that's the unique position we're in in this community. But, those that are preventable are really, really tough.”
“When we have to go take care of people and see people lose their lives over something that didn't need to happen, that's challenging for our employees to respond to that and then go back to the station and get ready to do it all again,” said Maltaverne. “Sometimes you just want to kind of throw your hands in the air and (ask), what are we doing here?”
Lisa Smith of the Idaho State Jorurnal contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.