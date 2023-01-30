ITD Snowplow

An Idaho Transportation Department Snowplow clears a roadway. 

 Idaho Transportation Department

At approximately 7:00 am on Friday, January 26th Idaho State Police, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and the Teton County Sheriff’s office responded to a multi-vehicle crash just west of the Highway 33/ Highway 32 junction near Tetonia.

The Idaho Transportation Department also assisted.

