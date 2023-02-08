The Pedigree Stage Stop dogsled race once again slid through Driggs for its 28th year.
Last year, Anny Malo of Quebec’s Rivest Kennel became the first to secure four “stage stop” wins in a row. This year, she began adding some insurance to that remarkable tally with her fifth.
Malo’s feat is even more stunning in that she has won every year she has competed. Bondurant, WY’s Alix Crittenden secured second place and Rivest Kennel’s B-squad, led by Malo’s dear friend and fellow canadian Cathy Rivest, came in 3rd.
Malo came into the final stage, held in the Big Hole Mountain Range, with a commanding lead of just over 20 minutes. Crittenden held around a 10-minute lead on Rivest. Malo finished with a time of 15:38:09, a little over 20 minutes slower than last year’s finishing time of 15:11:17.
Of note, Crittenden was the only musher to take a stage win from Malo on this year’s run, that being the Kemmerer stage. Pinedale, held after Kemmerer, is the closest stage to Bondurant and the yellow bib (which signifies the previous stage’s winner) felt that much brighter that day for Crittenden.
“Never had a stage win before, so that was a lot of just fun and almost unbelievable,” said Crittenden. “It was really cool to be able to bring home one and then to have the next day, Pinedale, run in the yellow bib and have such a beautiful run that day. It felt good.”
This year’s race, after a ceremonial start in downtown Jackson, WY, began right on the heels of a remarkable Teton blizzard that dropped 8 inches of overnight snow at the first trailhead.
That fresh snow, while slowing down the pace, would ensure a healthy snowpack throughout all 7 stages.
It would also bring another element… The cold. The 3rd stage, Pinedale, would be canceled and run the next day due to a start time temp of -31 degrees.
With the cold came the sun, however, and from Pinedale onwards, mushers and their dogs had favorable conditions through the competition.
Malo’s thoughts
Malo, in one word, experienced relief after completing the day in Driggs while getting ready for the ceremonial final banquet held at the Teton County Fairgrounds.
“It’s kind of a relief. But at the same time, it’s you know, it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling because it’s over. It’s super nice to be out there and on the different stages, we work all year for that and you know, get the result…” said Malo, unsure how to phrase how much it means.
While Malo was obviously ecstatic about the win, She doesn’t have much time to savor it. She’ll be on her way to Manitoba for a pair of races. Malo will be looking to defend her win in the 2022 Northern Manitoba Trappers’ Festival, a 105-mile 3-day race, and another 35-mile sprint in Cross Lake, MB, the Mervin Gerrick Classic.
“We have to just thank everything and kind of appreciate the moment. But for sure, tomorrow morning, we, me and Marco (Malo’s husband), we’re going to be on the truck. I’ll already be thinking about and speaking about how we’re going to, you know, put the ducks together for the next one,” said Malo.
Even with all those other races, and her past stage stop triumphs considered, Malo still relishes what this event demands from the teams.
“I think that’s what we like. You know, it’s, it’s a real challenge, that’s for sure,” said Malo. “It’s a tough race. We were speaking about that with some rookies. From the outside of it, you are just looking at the time and you think it’s well, it’s pretty slow. They don’t know that between the start and the finish line, there’s maybe two mountains to climb and go down.”
Like the terrain, the challenge she receives from other mushers keeps her coming back for more. Malo was particularly impressed with Crittenden.
“We know she was going to be one of the good teams this year, but I was really surprised how good the team was and she was right up there. She was not far away. “I had to work hard to be up front, and that’s nice to see. We come to races to have competition and to get better. If you don’t think about what those guys can do to beat you, you’re going to stay and do nothing. It makes you work, and that’s what we like.”
Race Director Dan Carter
The stage stop, while impressive on the surface, gets even more extraordinary once one delves into the extreme logistical challenges each team faces. Race director Dan Carter saw 25 teams enter to race, and only 18 made it to the first starting line.
“It gives you an idea of what it takes just to get here and to be able to race. But the mushers that we had here, it was a big one, a talented group of mushers that came from, you know, all over North America,” said Carter.
Carter couldn’t leave out German Micheal Tetzner, who brought his whole team over from Europe, the first time a foreigner had done so.
“He was the first musher who actually physically brought his team over from Europe to compete. So that was pretty exciting,” said Carter. “I’m really happy with the field and the mushers that we’re drawing to Wyoming and Idaho.”
Speaking of Malo, Carter didn’t need many words to describe what she brings to this competition.
“She’s five consecutive,” said Carter. “That says a lot between her and her husband, Marco. They just have a phenomenal kennel, they’re great strategists and mushers, and the care that they take of their dogs is exemplary. They’re not known and respected just here in Wyoming, but across the board in the sport.”
Carter, who raced six times in the stage stop for the same Jackson Hole Iditarod (JHI) team Crittenden now races for, heaped some high praise on the Wyoming local and rising stage stop star.
“I’ve watched her progress and watched her grow. She’s really come a long way. Just watching her run this race, very smart, very methodical, the knowledge that she’s built over the years really, really shows. She’s not in second place by a fluke. You know, she’s worked hard and she made the right decisions,” said Carter. “She earned it.”
