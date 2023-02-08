The Pedigree Stage Stop dogsled race once again slid through Driggs for its 28th year.

Last year, Anny Malo of Quebec’s Rivest Kennel became the first to secure four “stage stop” wins in a row. This year, she began adding some insurance to that remarkable tally with her fifth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.