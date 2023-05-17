Continuing efforts that started last fall, the US Forest Service will shift rehabilitation projects into high gear across many areas of Teton Canyon.
Last fall the USFS began a slate of projects by conducting extensive road maintenance work up the Teton Canyon road, installing material that would help grading efforts primarily east of the main Teton Canyon trailhead.
This spring will see more robust work across not only roads, but trails, trailheads, and campsites.
Besides last fall, which was included in the suite of revitalization projects that will continue through summer 2024, Teton Canyon Rd. hadn’t received substantial maintenance in “over 20 years” according to the USFS.
The first round of funding, $1.2 million, was focused on the Teton Canyon roadwork. Those monies were acquired through the Federal Lands Transportation Program.
That capital was grown by $1.43 million through the Great American Outdoor Act in 2023, although the 2023 funds will be used more for site and trail-focused improvements.
“Construction activities will have an impact on those using the area and access may be impeded at times,” said USFS Teton Basin district ranger Jay Pence. “However, the long-term benefits will greatly outweigh any short-term inconveniences.”
Work to be done this summer will mainly focus on continuing roadwork, rehabilitation of trail down canyon of Alaska Basin, and a replacement of the popular Sheep Creek bridge just outside the main Teton Canyon trailhead.
“It would have been nice to have had another couple of weeks of operating time in there,” said Pence of last fall’s progress on the road.
“I think we would have been set up better for overwintering, but that early storm did put us out of the canyon before we got to the stopping point we’d originally planned to have. We’re going to have to come in this spring, fix a couple of other things up, and then start putting that surfacing back on.”
While early winter storms limited that work, contractors did install a good amount of material for road work in addition to putting in culverts throughout the area, in all but one campground.
Work on the road is set to commence “as soon as they (contractors) can get in there”, according to Pence.
While most of the work is set to occur in September, the replacement of the heavily used Sheep Bridge is a goal that Pence is hopeful to see done during the warmer months.
“I would like to see the Sheep Bridge replaced this summer,” said Pence. “A larger structure across that would be very helpful, and to have a higher structure when the floods come in the spring. If we can’t get that done, then we’ll have to wait till next fall probably to install it.”
“The major closure would be that particular trail because we’re going to have to bring in a crane. It’s going to be a fairly large structure,” said Pence. “We’ll have to remove the old structure and build the abutments, which will take probably several weeks to a month. It’s going to be probably a 30 to 60-day closure on that trail.”
Sheep Bridge is not the only bridge set to be replaced. The bridge that crosses the south Teton Creek trail near Alaska Basin will also be replaced, but Pence stated he expects that to happen “next summer”.
“A lot of those log bridges, like South Teton, are older and starting to rot and fall apart. And so there will be a lot of traffic to bring materials in and replace the ones that we can replace, that need to be replaced. We’re hoping to be able to use some more permanent fixes like turnpikes or some other technologies that would help us not make a need for log bridges,” said Pence.
This summer work is also expected to commence on the Teton Creek Bridge, which will connect the Sheep Bridge trail to the Reunion Flat campground.
Improvements will also constitute over 24 miles of trail to be rehabilitated, partly with work done by the Montana Youth Conservation Corps.
Throughout the canyon, larger “cabinet-style” bear-proof containers will also be installed, and outhouses will be replaced. The Teton Canyon Campground will also have a new outhouse installed by the horse staging area.
Work will also be done to rehabilitate/update the Treasure Mountain campground, which will be reverted from its long-served purpose of a boy scout camp as it returned to USFS control in January of 2022.
“The scouts are working with volunteers to return it to a more natural state and will be removing a variety of infrastructure. The USFS is working on plans for the site, for public use and enjoyment, including day use at Treasure Lake and a group use space for larger overnight events,” reads a USFS press release.
The USFS will be using social media and press releases to be alerting residents of trail closures and work activities. Stay tuned to the TVN for more information in the coming months.
