The Wydaho Adventure Film Festival will be bringing the big screen to Victor City Park on Aug. 20.
The event will showcase both national and local films that highlight creatives and the outdoor adventures they undertake.
Phil Mollenkof, the co-founder of the Wydaho Film Festival, is excited to see the final product after spending hours upon hours organizing it. His wife Allie is the other founder.
“It’s a ton of work, but I think it will definitely pay off,” said Mollenkof.
Mollenkof took inspiration from other community events such as Music on Main, which also utilizes Victor City Park.
“A source of inspiration was seeing the success of Music on Main and how that brings the community together,” said Mollenkof. “We thought about creating another community event where people can come together and experience these stories and art.”
Mollenkof has prior experience behind the scenes of adventure film festivals, with his marketing firm Cultivate working on the 5-Point Film Festival held in Carbondale, CO.
“I got to see what it’s like to do a festival and I saw how they do it,” said Mollenkof.
Mollenkof wanted to put a Teton Valley spin on that idea though and thought critically about the magic of our area.
“One of the reasons we love living here is that summer in Teton Valley is pretty magical. There’s a lot of relaxing outdoor time, It’s very low-key,” said Mollenkof.
“We asked ourselves ‘how do we capture that relaxed mentality?’ That’s why we’re having it outdoors because we want to have that feel to it,” he added.
Mollenkof believes in the power of inspiration that films, especially adventure films, give individuals such as himself.
“I learned that hearing the stories of people doing these adventures through film and photos were very huge and inspiring to me,” said Mollenkof.
In an area with a large number of like-minded individuals, Mollenkof turned his attention to the locals who made their playground the mountain range to the east.
“I thought it would be great to do something locally,” said Mollenkof. “There’s a lot going on, a lot of local filmmakers, a lot of stories, and a lot of people crushing in the mountains.”
The local flavor is not limited to the design of the event, with strong involvement from local nonprofits.
“We’ve also partnered with Mountain Bike the Tetons, Friends of the Teton River, and the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition to benefit from the event,” said Mollenkof. “We definitely wanted to highlight them and the fantastic work they do.”
Films from all over the country and region will be shown, but there will be plenty of time given to local films.
“We also wanted to find a couple of films that were featured in the Tetons so that people could watch what goes down in their backyard on the big screen,” said Mollenkof.
The festival will be hosted by Chris Kugelman, an executive producer for National Geographic and a Driggs resident. Kugelman is also presently involved at Teton Gravity Research and Red Bull Media House.
“He’s a super cool guy and is a veteran of the adventure film and TV industry, he’s gonna be an awesome host,” said Mollenkof. “We’re really excited to have him hosting.”
Film selections were not finalized before press time but will be released by Friday, Aug. 13. For more information, visit the Wydaho Film Festival website here.