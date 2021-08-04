After a week of smoke, thunderstorms, and even some clear skies, artists who participated in the 10th Annual Driggs Plein Air Fest enjoyed a closing ceremony and celebration on July 30. Visit the Teton Arts Gallery in Driggs through Sept. 12 to see the exhibition and sale, or visit driggspleinairgallery.com starting on Aug. 6.
Best of Show — Trijsten Leach from Provo, UT
2nd Place — Sergio Lopez from Santa Rosa, CA
3rd Place — Balke Luther from Salt Lake City, UT
4th Place — Don Miskin from Logan, UT
Four Honorable Mentions
Millie Gosch — College Park, GA
Heather McCullough — Venice, FL
Dave English — Meridian, ID
Richie Vios — Victoria, TX
People’s Choice Award — Dave English
Susan M. Rose Artist Choice Award — Richie Vios