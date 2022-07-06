Gabriela Hermosillo didn’t set out to be a dance teacher in Teton Valley.
In fact, she was helping to inform the community about DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, in 2012 through work that eventually helped lead to the creation of the Hispanic Resource Center of Teton Valley — and the “Herencia Hispana,” or Hispanic Heritage dance troupe came to fruition completely by chance.
“We didn’t really have a lot of our culture out here, and they wanted to promote something,” Hermosillo said. “And one of the ladies said, ‘We should do some ‘Folklorico,’ because there’s not a lot of stuff to do if you don’t know how to ski or snowboard.”
More than ten years later, the folkloric dance troupe — or Folklorico as it’s known — is going strong, with Hermosillo as the acting dance troupe manager.
The troupe is currently comprised of roughly 20 students, mostly girls, and holds about eight to ten events around the valley and beyond during the year. Regular events and holidays include Earth Day on April 22, Independence Day, the Tin Cup Challenge Event Day in mid-July, and Día de los Muertos festivities in October.
“We try to be in the community as much as we can,” said Hermosillo.
It’s not always an easy load.
Preparation often means staying up past 1 a.m. trimming dresses and washing and ironing costumes before a performance — which can take months to prepare for.
The troupe does dances from Jalisco and is trying to intersperse routines from other states such as Veracruz, Sinaloa, Durango and Chihuahua.
“It’s a labor of love,” Hermosillo said.
It’s also now a deeply ingrained part of her life story.
Hermosillo, who is originally from the Mexican state of Baja California, moved with her family from Tijuana to San Diego when she was in the second grade. It was many years later in August of 2002 when she came to Idaho with her own growing family.
Initially, Hermosillo said it was hard to adjust because it was such a small town and the Hispanic community seemed to stick to itself, she said.
“I’ve always had friends,” she said. “When I moved here it wasn’t like that.”
She applied for a job at the Teton County courthouse and prayed she wouldn’t get it so she would have an excuse to go back to California.
As luck would have it though, she did. And it eventually became one of the greatest things that ever happened. She has now been in Teton Valley for two decades and currently serves as the courthouse’s interpreter and deputy clerk.
“I love to have that feeling of helping someone, of having them say, ‘Okay, I got it,’ when they come to the courthouse,” she said.
She also wanted to show the parents of DACA recipients that she was committed to the community and she loved dancing.
“It’s been ten years,” she said, “but it’s been done so naturally.”
“I’m trying to push them to be better but also enjoy it. If you enjoy it you’ll automatically come out with the best that you can give,” she said.
As of now, she hopes the troupe will continue to show its creativity and build on the expertise of its two teachers, Vicki Hernandez and Carla Hernandez. And she says she’s not done yet.
“With the girls, it’s having to live through their eyes,” she says. “They make me feel young.”
Upcoming: Herencia Hispana will perform at the Tin Cup Challenge Event Day in Driggs on July 16, among other events.