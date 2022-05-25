With a filled-to-the-brim lineup, the Tetonia Club’s Summer Music Series is back, better than ever for 2022.
‘The Club’ will not only be hosting its usual summer Saturday night shows but is also adding a weekly open mic night on Friday evenings.
Tetonia Club owner Scott Kauf is beyond excited for the one-two punch of fantastic artists and musicians that will perform week in and week out from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“The vibe is going to be wonderful,” said Kauf. “People are just ready to get out, hear some music and be around each other. We will be able to deliver and I’m super stoked about it.”
Opening the Saturday shows on May 28 will be The Balsamroots, a female collective from right here in Teton Valley. Kauf spoke about how they will be one of the many great shows to see this summer.
“The Balsamroots kind of started here at the Tetonia Club. I love all those gals and their energy and that’s going to be a perfect way to start the whole series,” said Kauf. “I’m also looking forward to Tyler and the Train Robbers since they weren't able to play last year. I listened to their music and heard so many great things about their live shows. All of the artists, they're all great musicians and I’m honored. It makes me feel like a curator.”
Kauf has also made it a point to make the venue more family-friendly this summer with earlier start times and plentiful food offerings.
“The big thing for this summer is our Saturday shows will be family-friendly. We’ll have food as we did last summer, we’ll be open to families and that’s been something we’re striving for,” said Kauf.
With each week bringing in a new band, it only made sense for Kauf to bring in new food offerings with each show.
“It’s something a little bit different every week, just like the music. It’s always good, a little different, and we have consistency in the quality but love the uniqueness of having some different people in,” said Kauf. “I want people to be able to know and expect that you can come up for music night and get some food. It’s a nice thing to go along with the drinks.”
When Kauf isn't running around keeping the venue bumping, he’s sure to make you a mean cocktail. Helping him out on that front is Trap Bar legend Beth Bird.
Teton Valley Music Alliance’s Tom Toxby has been very impressed with how Kauf is growing the Club’s live music notoriety.
“Even though it’s still pretty small and in its infancy, the sprouts started a few years ago and Scott and the Tetonia Club have really amped it up and put Tetonia on the map,” said Toxby.
While the music is always great, Toxby attested to the venue being a phenomenal place to catch a show. Built in the 1920s, the Club combines an old-time structure with ski culture that makes the establishment a microcosm of Teton Valley.
“It’s got that cool ski vibe, the old school brick building, and the intimacy of it is awesome. It’s a great place to hang out and meet friends,” said Toxby. “He also built up an outdoor bar and made improvements to the stage and it really provided a better experience.”
Toxby attested to the more intimate setting offering a great juxtaposition to larger, more regional, experiences that you’d find in Jackson or at Victor’s Music on Main.
“You really feel the music and the performance when you're up close and personal with the band,” said Toxby. Kauf shared a similar sentiment.
“I think that’s really at the soul of what makes the Tetonia Club. That’s the thing I’m most excited about this summer is the great shows in an intimate setting where people can come and be neighbors in the neighborhood,” said Kauf.
“People have come up to me and told me that the Tetonia Club reminds them of Music on Main when it first started,” Kauf continued. “This is not a knock on Victor, but the venue has gotten to the size now where it is not an intimate deal, there are a lot of people. The shows are still fantastic with some great artists, but there is also room for the Club and a more intimate setting.”
With that more intimate setting, Kauf is a firm believer that while the music will attract showgoers up to Tetonia, people will stay for the community and culture that the Club exemplifies.
“The music is really the carrot to get people here, but a big thing is being around friends, catching up and telling stories, and sharing experiences. It’s a venue that provides that space and that’s important to grow. The music really gives a space where people can be comfortable and have fun in an unusually intimate way and I’m going to do whatever I can to keep building that,” said Kauf.
Just like building his venue, Kauf is hopeful that the exposure the Tetonia Club generates will be a harbinger of success and growth for Tetonia itself.
“A really big thing behind the scenes is making the Tetonia Club a draw for people to experience the town. Badger Creek Cafe, Dave’s Pubb, people like to bar hop and bounce back and forth. Visiting Michele over at Tribe Artist Collective is a great thing to do, even popping down to the gas station for a pack of smokes. It’s all about showing people a good little time in Tetonia,” said Kauf.
That hope for Tetonia is born purely out of a love for the northernmost town in Teton Valley.
“I’m hoping these things will spur people on to the community here and the downtown area to make something happen here. I love Tetonia.”