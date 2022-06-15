Lane Hillman likes to tell people that rodeo didn’t make him a good kid, but it did keep him out of jail.
“I would have been a real hellion if I didn’t want to be a world champion team roper,” Hillman said.
That’s one reason why Hillman and his girlfriend Carol Petersen operate the Teton Valley Rodeo Company—to give kids something to do on a Friday night and keep them out of trouble.
Where other rodeos around the region are known for their rough stock events, Teton Valley Rodeo has a family-centric focus and offers plenty of youth categories such as goat tying and pole bending.
“We base our rodeo on the younger generation,” Hillman said. “It’s a family event where we bring in younger kids to practice for their junior high and high school rodeos. I love watching all the kids from the first rodeo, how much they grow through the year. We’re trying to build cowboys and cowgirls and make a good time for anyone who wants to be here and have fun.”
Hillman, along with several local partners, first started managing the Teton Valley Rodeo 12 years ago. He was busy calving a heifer out when his friend and notorious character Fred Crane headed into a meeting about the rodeo, which was in need of funding in order to continue.
“We were going to help the fair board out,” Hillman recalled. “Then after the meeting Fred told me, we have eight rodeos to do. I said, ‘To help with?’ and he said ‘No. We’re doing them.’”
They brought together five partners to run and fund the weekly series, which this year will go from this Friday, June 17 through Aug. 19, as well as a special July 4th event.
Unfortunately, Hillman said, the rodeo has lost three announcers in a little more than three years; Crane died in 2017 after a long battle with cancer, and last year the community said goodbye to rodeo staples Rex Hansen and Leland Christensen. This year, Treygan Olson and Gus McKibbin will take over announcing duties.
“The announcers know that they’re doing a good job when they offend people every once in awhile. You’ve gotta rile people,” Hillman said. “We get complaints here and there, people saying, ‘That’s not appropriate.’ We’re cowboys, we’re not appropriate.”
Nowadays it’s just Hillman and Petersen in charge; Hillman threatened to stop running the rodeo when he turned 50, but then he reupped last year, so he’ll be around the fairgrounds for at least a few more years. He somehow finds time to run cattle and serve on a water board as well as doing his duties at the rodeo.
“The only reason the rodeo is still here is thanks to the support of sponsors and volunteers,” Hillman said. “I’m terrible at asking for money, and I started a couple weeks late so people have been calling me up to make sure they can help sponsor this year.”
To enter any events in the rodeo, contestants should call in to (208) 354-8005 on Thursday night between 6 and 9 p.m. On Friday, timed event slack starts at 6 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds, then the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Team roping happens after the rodeo. Adult tickets are $10 and kids get in for $5.
For those who have never attended the Teton Valley Rodeo before, Hillman said: “It’s a real Old West experience. We’re trying to keep the western way of life alive in Teton Valley.”
2022 Fair and Rodeo Royalty
The winners of this year’s Teton Valley Fair and Rodeo Royalty Pageant were selected on June 4 after displaying their horsemanship, speaking, modeling, and interviewing skills. Winners were named Queen, Junior Queen, Princess, Mini Princess, and Pee Wee Princess based on their ages, and will make official appearances at the annual fair and at rodeos through the summer.
Queen- Reagan Wilcox (20)
Junior Queen- Sydney Mitchell (14)
Princess — Whitley Calderwood (12)
Pewee Princess — Edie Barnes (10)
Pewee First Attendant — Adri Hulme (8)
Mini Princess-
Taylor Gridley (7)
Blakelyn Grimment (7)
Oaklee Durbin (7)
Lainey Boren (6)
Maddie Rae Smaellie (5)
Sarah Marie Berry (5)
Alaina Hulme (4)
Molly Jo Smaellie (3)