Symphony on Sunday will be hosting its first concert of the summer on June 19, hosting The Jackson Hole Brass Quintet.
This will be Symphony on Sunday’s fifth and final season, with organizers John and Linda Unland looking to divert their time and effort to other music programs in the valley.
“We decided that we had run our course, and we were just happy with where we were and are and we just felt that that was enough. We can’t really add more to what we have done,” said John Unland. “Every beginning has an end.”
The Unlands are looking forward to the series this year as the lineup carries a theme of focusing on local musicians, instead of having others from outside the region come to play.
As in previous seasons, the concerts are all free, and will be hosted at the Driggs City Plaza at 4 p.m. All ages are welcome, and alcoholic drinks are permitted.
The dates for the concerts are June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, and Sept. 11.
“This roster for this last season is mostly all local people, that’s what we like most about it,” said Linda Unland. “Every single group that’s playing, every single person is local. There are a few from Jackson Hole, but they are not from Chicago, New York, or any of those big orchestras. It is really kind of our own.”
There is a fair bit of sentimentality as the Unlands reflected on the humble beginnings of Symphony on Sunday; they watched it grow to a size they didn’t expect at all.
“I remember the first concert we got the sound system set up and had some good folks from the Idaho Falls Symphony help us out, but we had no idea if anyone would show up. We were thinking if we had ten people show up it would be a huge success. It grew to several hundred, and at one concert we had about 300,” said John Unland.
The recipe for success turned out to be a casual environment where concertgoers could make themselves comfortable outdoors, instead of going to a concert hall.
“People who go love it first of all because it’s free, and second of all because it’s a real community thing. It’s right on the lawn, people can bring their dogs, their kids, picnics, bottles of wine, and just enjoy music,” said Linda Unland.
“We have really enjoyed that being such a nice thing for people. We have enjoyed every minute of it too. One thing we’re happy about is it brought music back to Driggs,” she said.
Instead of having a series next summer, the Unlands are planning on partnering with music teachers in the schools to bring more musical opportunities to students through the Idaho Falls Symphony.
“Let’s move on and do other things and support the students. The music teachers here are amazing. The Idaho Falls symphony has an ambassador program where they are reaching out to high schools like ours and we know the people that are doing that so we are going to be working with Ms. Romano and Ms. Schindler here,” said John Unland.
“We’ll be putting our money and effort into our own people, these amazing young people instead of reaching out to the whole community. We are going to laser focus on our kids here,” he continued.
Although that will be their main goal, they did not rule out future one-off performances.
“We are thinking about having one-offs, if you will, under the name of Symphony on Sunday at the outdoor venues and the high school, we just won’t be running a series putting on four or five concerts a summer,” said John Unland.
The Unlands have a special series-ending concert planned for Sept. 11 and are looking forward to going out with a bang.
“It has been a blast. Linda introduces everybody and I stand up there and babble, and we have had a ball. That has been another reason to step out when you’re just having fun,” said John Unland.
“It will be a special concert with a reception afterward, and go out with a lot of good vibes,” he continued.
With their parting words, the Unlands both didn’t hesitate to say that if someone wants to pick up where they left off they are happy to hand over the reins.
“Hopefully somebody else will pick up the mantle of classical music, bring it in and do a better job than we did and do a different thing. We were happy with what we did and are hoping that the community enjoyed it,” John Unland concluded.