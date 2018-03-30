Easter Egg Hunts
Tetonia
The City of Tetonia is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 31 at Tetonia City Park starting at 10 a.m.
Driggs
US Bank Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Driggs City Park starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. on Saturday March 31.
Jackson
50th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Town Square: The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Wells Fargo present the Easter Egg Hunt on Town Square beginning at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday for kids ages 1-8 years old. Over 5,000 eggs, all filled with toys and candy, will be hidden and four lucky winners will go home with grand prizes! Immediately following the Easter Egg Hunt there will be free showings at the Twin Cinema of Boss Baby and Despicable Me 3 starting promptly at 11:15 a.m.
Jackson
Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 1, at 9:30 a.m. to noon at St. John's Church in Jackson, Hansen Hall. Join us for our annual free Easter brunch then enjoy watching the kiddos run around on the green for an Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m.
Rexburg
The City of Rexburg will be holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will consist of 16,000 eggs, many pieces of candy to go around, bike rides for the children and much more. It will be located at Porter Park on S 2nd W and 3rd W.
Rexburg
The Teton Vu Drive in Theater on Yellowstone in Rexburg will be hosting a Easter egg hunt and breakfast on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. It's $4 per plate but only $2.50 for children. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available, as well as Easter arts and crafts.
Ashton
Ashton will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the North Fremont High School in Ashton. Kids ages 0-12 are invited to attend. There will be six bike giveaways, as well as four Easter Egg baskets giveaways, including additional toys and candy for the kids.
Church Services
Church in the Tetons Easter morning service at the Driggs City Center, 10 a.m.
St. Francis of the Tetons Episcopal Church in Alta, Holy Saturday Prayer Vigil 6 – 9 p.m. and Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist. Easter egg hunt to follow.
Sunrise Easter Service, Sunday, April 1 at 6 a.m. at the The Chapel of the Transfiguration in Grand Teton National Park.
Sunrise Easter Service, Sunday, April 1, at 6:15 a.m. at Teton Village, Rendezvous Lodge.
Interdenominational worship service with Rev. Ben Pascal at the Gondola Summit. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear, as the service will be outside, weather permitting. The gondola ride to the service is complimentary. Gondola loading is at 6:15 a.m.; service starts at 6:45 a.m.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.