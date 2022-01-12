The beginning of February will present a great event for women and girls to celebrate something special: themselves.
SheJumps, an organization committed to increasing women’s and girls’ participation in outdoor activities, will be hosting their Jackson Winter Film Fest at downtown Jackson’s Center for the Arts.
Doors for the Feb. 3 event are at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Driggs’ Sarah Foster, SheJumps Wyoming Coordinator, spoke to how this event aims to sustain momentum for more recognition of women’s contributions and involvement in the outdoor industry.
“The last couple years there’s been a huge push to diversify the outdoor industry and we love to see that, and we want to keep that ball rolling,” said Foster.
The film fest will screen the following films: “The Approach,” “Precious Leader Woman,” Stio’s “Out West: A Film About Courage and Community,” and Stio’s “High Points: The Bicentennial Project.”
“They are all amazing at really focusing on diversity in the outdoors,” said Foster of the selections. “We’re really excited to be able to show that and hopefully appeal to a wider audience and have more people and kids in the community watch these films and find someone they can relate to.”
Finding relatable and inspiring stories for women and girls in the outdoors has been a challenge through much of skiing and snowboarding’s history, especially when looking at the big-screen end product.
“I think so much of the ski and snowboard films we’ve been seeing for ages they’re awesome and great, sending huge lines, but it’s all focused on males, specifically white males,” said Foster.
Foster was sure to respect what the guys have done, but stressed that people can and should also be inspired by the stories of others.
“Not to diminish their accomplishments because they are huge, but there are other people who have very similar skills and experiences but we just don’t see their stories as much,” said Foster. “We’re excited to be able to show those and all these films bring a unique perspective and a different story to the big screen.”
SheJumps’ hope is that the exposure to a more relatable story for women and girls can inspire individuals to get outside and have fun while gaining their own personal experiences.
“Our goal at SheJumps is really to get more women and girls outside and exploring nature,” said Foster. “We believe that through these experiences that’s where people grow and gain self-confidence and leadership skills and really forge meaningful connections. We’re doing everything we can to try to give these opportunities to women and girls.”
As with the progression of skiing and snowboarding skills, stepping outside the comfort zone is the key to personal growth.
“When you’re vulnerable and not afraid, that’s when great personal growth occurs, and ultimately we want to foster this female-identifying community and be able to enable them to reach their highest goals and potential,” said Foster.
Having those voices recognized and understood is an integral part of further-reaching change according to Foster.
“Making those changes and having their voices heard will benefit the outdoor community and all aspects of society,” said Foster.
SheJumps recognizes that to create change, you need to create the right environment.
“We’re a really inclusive organization, we welcome women and girls of all ages and all backgrounds as well as anyone who identifies with the women’s community,” said Foster.
“With our events, we want to create a welcoming environment where everyone knows that their presence is wanted, they feel comfortable to be vulnerable and ask questions and make mistakes they might not feel if they were surrounded by a group of guys for instance,” she continued.
Creating that environment can also create a community, a critical component of SheJumps’ mission.
“Building a community to make those connections happen is just huge and where the most long-lasting growth occurs,” said Foster. “We are stoked to try to be able to put people together and help them meet people that can help them reach their goals.”
Besides potentially meeting someone or finding out about something that can help others accomplish their aims, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the individuals whose films are being celebrated.
“Because we have a film producer out of Victor and a couple athletes and photographers out of the Jackson side, ‘The Approach’ film crew will all be there so there will be a lot of people who were involved with the films at the event,” said Foster.
This will enable a Q&A session with the audience, where interested individuals can ask questions and maybe find out about some of the difficulties they faced while making the films or in other aspects of life.
Foster is chomping at the bit to do her best for the Teton Valley community.
“I am really excited to be a part of the community and I think with it being smaller it can be in ways more intimidating and harder to find,” said Foster. “Once you find it all of a sudden you know everyone and that’s a cool thing about small towns, especially Driggs and Teton Valley in particular.”
It may seem cliché, but working hard and playing hard is something that Teton Valley rewards according to Foster.
“We love the outdoors, its harsh winters, but because of that it’s great for skiing and activities,” said Foster. “That makes it easy to find people that you can really connect with and share similar interests.”
At the end of the day, Foster also wants to see better for the scene in the region.
“It’s harder for some of those locals that have been here for a while and are keeping our community and economy going,” said Foster. “We really try to provide easier access ways for those sorts of people to experience the magic of the mountains that we have here.”
Find event details and tickets at jhcenterforthearts.org.
The Center will require patrons to wear a mask at all times inside the facility, unless when actively eating or drinking. All attendees over age 12 will be required to show either proof of full Covid vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event.