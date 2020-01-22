For the fourth year in a row, Valley of the Tetons Library will give snowbound locals a chance to feel the sun or the spray of salt water on their faces during the Teton Adventure Traveler Series, which starts this Thursday.
From now until the end of February, some of Teton Valley’s many wanderlust-stricken walkabouters will share their latest peregrinations through storytelling and photography.
On Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Janet Loomis will recount her experience hiking the 800-mile Arizona Trail from the Mexico border to Utah.
Jan. 30 — Sailing in Southern Seas, Liz and Jim McCane
Feb. 6 — Trekking the Great Himalaya Trail Across Nepal, Jasmine Star
Feb. 13 — Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Route, Ron Razzolini
Feb. 20 — Idaho Hot Springs Mountain Bike Route, Jamye and Gary Chrisman
Feb. 27 — Ski Touring Across Finland, Deb Grove and Kevin Hinkley
The free series, held at the Driggs library, is open to all, even those who consider themselves homebodies.
