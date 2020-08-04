Remote format did not detract from artistry

Over 40 artists from all over the country participated in this year’s online Driggs Plein Air Festival, hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association. Local and regional artists came to the area to paint, while others painted where they live.

On July 31, judges Patrick Saunders and Scott Jones named their picks for the competition:

Best of Show

Marty+Mustard+Fields_sm.jpg

Best of Show: “Mustard Fields”

”Everything comes together perfectly in this painting to give us a story of the beauty, the expansiveness and the awesome power of the landscape.” — Judge Patrick Saunders

2nd Place

string lake.jpg

2nd Place: “String Lake”

“This piece is beautifully executed overall, and the careful balance between the mountain and the line of trees particularly grabbed my attention.” — Judge Patrick Saunders

3rd Place

canyon glow.jpg

3rd Place: “Canyon Glow”

“I enjoy the scale and atmosphere of this piece. The rear mountain peak and sky work so well together. And create a wonderful visual backdrop to the remainder of the painting. I feel that I am there — looking up.” – Judge Scott Jones

4th Place — Plein Air Painters of Idaho Award

Pastoral Barn.jpg

4th Place, Plein Air Painters of Idaho Award: “Pastoral Barn”

“The calm and quiet mood of this scene immediately emanates from this painting. While the execution appears simple and direct upon first viewing, if one looks closer, a very deliberate control of color, value and edges is revealed. The expert choice to break the boundaries of the window invites the viewer to explore the rest of the scene.” — Judge Patrick Saunders

Honorable Mention

“North of Town” by Allen Brockbank

Honorable Mention

“Resilience” by Kerri Hammond

Honorable Mention

“Open Seating At the Rodeo” by Trish Melander

Honorable Mention

“River View” by Don Miskin

View the gallery and purchase paintings at www.driggspleinairgallery.com/gallery. All pieces are available to view, although most of the ribbon winners have already been sold. There will be more works by plein air artists added to the gallery and available for purchase. Check back often to view and purchase works through the end of the show on September 12.

