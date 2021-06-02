After a pandemic stricken summer 2020, the Tetonia Club is excited to get back to a more normal looking live music calendar in 2021.
Scott Kauf, owner of the Tetonia Club, has been busy at work making adjustments and improvements to the establishment’s infrastructure.
“We’re happy to be finding a balance and returning to some resemblance of a normal summer,” said Kauf. “There will be an expanded and newly-covered outdoor stage, bleacher seats, a full outdoor bar, and this summer we’ll also start having food being served on Saturday nights, which will be big.”
Last weekend marked the beginning of 14 Saturdays in a row in which there will be performers playing on the outdoor stage. This series is called the Tetonia Club Summer 2021 Music Revival, a fitting name, according to Kauf.
“It kind of feels like we’re starting over again, but in a good way. A fresh start,” said Kauf.
Recruiting artists has been an area where Kauf has experienced a surprising amount of success after last summer’s challenges.
“I’m really happy to be back in the swing of things in terms of scheduling artists and having performers to come play,” said Kauf. “Even though we did have some outdoor shows last summer, it was obviously pretty limited.”
Saturdays are not the only days to feature live music. The Tetonia Club will also be hosting the Teton Valley Music Artist Showcase, a local music competition put on by the Teton Valley Music Alliance, on select Wednesdays during June, July, and August. Find a full schedule at tvmusicalliance.com/events.
The finals will be held on Aug. 28. The grand prize will be 20 hours of free studio recording time (valued at $1000), with second place receiving a $500 music store gift certificate, and a $250 music store gift certificate for third.
Also, look for open mic night to return on Wednesdays when the showcase is not playing.
For more information on showtimes and events visit the Tetonia Club Facebook page or stop by at 6266 S Main St, Tetonia.