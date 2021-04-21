Teton Valley Foundation has confirmed that its popular summer music series will commence as normal after a year’s hiatus due to Covid. The band line-up for the eight-week series will be announced on May 3.
“It was heartbreaking to have to announce the cancellation of last summer’s series, and we have all been waiting and hoping for almost 2 years for this moment,” said TVF executive director Amy Fradley. “But with the vaccines rolling out and after checking in with the various governmental entities, we are beyond excited to announce that Music on Main is back on for 2021.”
The free shows start on June 17 and happen every Thursday in Victor from 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 12, excluding July 1. The details are still fluid as the organizers try to figure out how to host Music on Main as safely as possible.
Fradley said that TVF is committed to the health and safety of the community, and will be putting together a Covid protocol based on federal, state, and local guidelines.
“As with other large community events, we are moving forward with final planning of the series and will stay cautiously optimistic that everything continues to move in a positive direction so we can all gather in Victor City Park again this summer,” she added.
Find the line-up announcement at tetonvalleynews.net on Monday, May 3.