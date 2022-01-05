Groove-heavy band Ticket to Space, made up of some fixtures of the Teton Valley music scene, is having a banner season: the band recorded its debut album, “Outside My Door,” in mid-2021, played a CD release party at the Silver Doller in November, and landed a gig at the Knotty Pine in early January.
“That doesn’t happen often for Teton Valley bands,” guitarist and vocalist Tom Toxby said about the Knotty booking. “It took persistence. We’re really pleased they’re taking a chance on us and we hope we have a good turn-out and become regulars for them, like Strumbucket, Sneaky Pete, One Ton Pig, bands like that.”
Ticket to Space landed in 2018, when Toxby, bassist and singer David Bundy, and drummer Lyle Newcomb connected during a jam session and starting talking about forming a band.
Joined by in-demand keyboardist Mike Patton, Ticket to Space brings reggae, funk, and Pink Floyd-esque prog rock together into a heady package. The members all have spent time playing with other bands in the region, including Calle Mambo, Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine, the Hana Jane Band, and Brother Wolf, to name just a few.
“Yeah, we wear some of our influences on our sleeves,” Toxby said about the band’s style. His guitar heroes include David Gilmour, Walter Becker, and Mark Knopfler. “But we’re not genre specific, we’re an amalgamation of all our influences. We write music for ourselves, for what makes us happy or laugh or excited. We hope others will dig it too.”
After two years of composing originals, the band was ready to take their songs to the studio. Covid slowed down that process but gave them extra time to refine and polish their pieces. Fortunately, once the shutdown lifted, Ticket to Space was able to stay local, enlisting the help of Greg Creamer at PureLand Recording Studio in Driggs.
“He’s a local legend,” Toxby said about Creamer. “Working with him was such a pleasure. He was very friendly but was also there to make sure we were giving our best.”
Creamer was able to coax Toxby out of his shell as a front man. “Dave is definitely a better-trained vocalist than I am, Greg had to tell me to drop the ‘morning show’ voice and actually sing,” Toxby laughed.
Drummer Newcomb had his hands full with his day job and couldn’t make it to the studio, so Toxby enlisted a friend from Denver, Damon Scott, who flew in and recorded all the drum tracks in two days.
“He just crushed it,” Toxby said about Scott. “He has the fills, grooves, and impeccable timing.”
Artist and professional skier Chris Benchetler created the cover art for “Outside My Door.” Toxby said he reached out to Benchetler as a fan and fellow powder hound and the California skier was receptive to the idea. “We were floored and so excited to catch him at a good time.”
Ticket to Space has played smaller shows in recent years, including the Trap Bar a few times—the guys all ski or board and have major love for Grand Targhee. In “Powder Day!”, the band’s ode to first chair, Toxby writes about that familiar feeling at the Alta ski hill: “Effortless, bouncing, flying through space. Choking on snow that I launched in my face.”
The Knotty Pine show on Jan. 8 will be the band’s entrée into the regional music scene. Scott will be back as special guest, taking turns with Newcomb on the kit, and other performers like singer Hana Jane Schmittdiel and possibly trumpet player Rachel Bundy will join in the action.
“It’s going to be more like a community music event than a one-band show,” Toxby said. The band will be giving out free CDs or downloads as a thank-you to the audience. Find tickets at knottypinesupperclub.com.
Ticket to Space will return to the Trap Bar on Jan. 28, and Toxby is already looking farther into 2022, with a goal of opening a show at Music on Main. “I’m already emailing with Amy,” he said about Teton Valley Foundation director and music fan Amy Fradley.
When he’s not jamming with Ticket to Space, Toxby puts a lot of time into his other passion project, the Teton Valley Music Alliance, which he helped found with musician Paul Monk right before Covid hit.
“Our mission is to generate more awareness for local musicians, bands, instructors, and venues,” he said. “We often get overshadowed by Jackson Hole folks. I felt like we need a spotlight on what we have here—it’s a great music community.”
TVMA’s website includes a music directory so that small acts who don’t have the resources to launch their own sites can still be found by event planners or fellow musicians. Last summer TVMA put on a singer-songwriter showcase series at the Tetonia Club, and Toxby said this year he wants to offer more workshops and events, like a kid-friendly intro to instruments at the senior center in March.
“Music transcends culture and language barriers, it’s truly universal,” he said. “The work is rewarding and if you can make someone’s day brighter through music and spread the love, that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”