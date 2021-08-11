Attendees at the final free Downtown Sounds concert of the summer, hosted by the Downtown Driggs Association, will enjoy a performance by Calle Mambo.
Calle Mambo, a Jackson band, is known as the premier Afro-Cuban, jazz and salsa group in the region. After playing a gig at the Wildwood Room for the Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue fundraiser in February of 2020, the members of the ten-piece band didn’t see each other for a year.
“There wasn’t really a good way for us to socially distance during rehearsals,” said percussionist Chris Smith.
Knowing they had a 4th of July show coming up, the band finally got back together this April. The brass players in particular had to get back their stamina and chops. “It’s a really physical gig,” Smith said. “Latin jazz is extra challenging, hard music, even when you’re at 110 percent, so we had to build our strength back up.”
Smith said that the Teton community as a whole has embraced Calle Mambo, and that valley residents often ask when they’ll be playing at Music on Main next (they’ve opened shows in Victor in 2010 and 2018).
“We’re really happy to come back over for this show,” he said. “We always take pride in our showmanship and we’ve put a lot of time and energy into our music, so we hope people come ready to dance or just kick back and have a good time.”
The concert, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Driggs City Plaza, will wrap up the DDA’s summer slate of art, music, and theater events. There will be BBQ for sale from Captain Ron’s Smokehouse, as well as beer and wine (don’t forget to bring your own cup!). To learn more about DDA, visit downtowndriggs.org.