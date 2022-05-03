At Monday night’s well-attended inaugural Music on Main launch party at Highpoint Cider, Teton Valley Foundation announced the 2022 lineup for the popular summer music series.
Music on Main program director Kate Driscoll, now in her first full year of planning and executing the music series (she started in February of 2021, after much of that year’s lineup had been solidified), was bursting with excitement to reveal the acts that will grace the Victor City Park stage every Thursday from June 23 to August 11.
“It overall is a very diverse lineup and that’s going to make each night so fun and unique,” Driscoll said.
Returning community favorites include soul pop bandleader Remember Jones (July 28) and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm (July 21). The Ghost of Paul Revere, who only had the chance to play two songs before the skies opened up on Aug. 5, 2021, is back this July; Music on Main will be one stop in the band’s final tour together. Latin global funk band B-Side Players will be playing their first Music on Main on July 7.
Some of the other acts may not be as well-known to the Teton Valley crowd but are no less compelling. The series starts out on June 23 with Afro-samba-funk-dance band SambaDá out of Santa Cruz, and ends on Aug. 11 with northeastern down-home jam band Neighbor. Audiences will also enjoy reconnecting with local favorites; the list of openers include The Balsamroots, Strumbucket, Sghetti, and Batdorf & The Brother Wolf.
“Each band will bring such a different sound and energy to their shows,” Driscoll said.