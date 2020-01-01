I have never claimed to be incorruptible. On the contrary, I’m a sucker for free stuff; I take what job perks I can, in the form of treats, meals, or experiences. So imagine my delight when I received a package from Kelsi’s Kitchen, a new business in Idaho Falls producing scrumptious little cacao bites that are now available in the refrigerated section at Broulim’s in Driggs.
Founder Kelsi Petersen’s story is that she was born and raised in Idaho, as the youngest of eight. She was always working beside her mother Jaylene in the kitchen, learning early on to love food. Then her mom’s health issues led her to pursue a raw food diet, and Kelsi followed suit.
“I was only eleven years old at the time, and this decision was the start of my whole food journey,” Kelsi said.
Together they learned about health and cooking at the Ann Wigmore Natural Health Institute in Puerto Rico and the Living Light Culinary Art Institute in California, and since then she and her mom have been teaching nutrition and cooking classes in Idaho Falls. Unfortunately Jaylene passed away in September after battling ALS.
“One thing my mom would always tell me was that I was preparing my whole life to create Kelsi’s Kitchen,” Kelsi said. “Looking back on my path thus far I can see what she saw. So here’s to each person’s path helping others on their own journeys and to Kelsi’s Kitchen, which we launched to help others create a healthy life filled with nutrient-dense food shared with those we love.”
A mom herself, Kelsi balances parenting with building her company, which she started in August. The bites just arrived in the valley this month, and are also sold in a few Jackson locations.
I ignored the litany of on-trend food words on the packaging (paleo, organic, vegan, raw) and started stuffing my face. These bites are sheer, mouth-melting excellence. And finger-melting, if you don’t refrigerate them the way Kelsi recommends. Each of the five varieties are made with coconut oil, almonds, local honey, cold pressed cacao powder, and Himalayan pink salt, with the addition of essential oils, chia, or natural peanut butter, depending on your selection.
I couldn’t decide which of the dark, rich flavors was my favorite, although orange chia was a strong contender, as was the peanut butter. Kelsi says that the bites are a perfect ski and adventure snack, and I’m inclined to believe her, although don’t leave them in your pocket for too long.
