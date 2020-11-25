Rotisserie Chicken
There were a whole lotta years when Turkey Day wasn’t even on the radar. Life outside the states is like that.
But I’ll never forget the early years at Great Grandma’s and being spoiled ridiculously—particularly when it came to menu.
Refusing vegetable, faking allergy to turkey, I negotiated aggressively that the Thanksgiving meal be entirely dessert. Wise to the game, Great Grandma’s counter was actually another bird, but of a different feather.
Rotisserie Chicken to the Rescue:
-lay hands to the most big-bodied bird around and hollow that thing with a vengeance
(fling-ing of innards is optional but frowned upon, apparently)
-Enter the butter: enough is never enough, just lacquer well
-Salt, Cracked Pepper, Squeeze Lemon to exterior
-The literal, proverbial rub: fine-dice garlic/onion, sprinkle cayenne, thyme, crush sage, pinch Dijon, pour thin honey, drip oil--mix well and rub better.
-Fill deep oven pan 2/3 w/water
(ideal moment for teaching value of carrying things using 2 hands)
-Bird goes on an oven grate above pan
-low temp (305 +/-) | 135min.
-Remove heat, flip the bird, cover and seal (tin foil is a friend)
here, rather than practicing patience, pass this time of saturation while returning in earnest to negotiation for treats
Inevitably, I ate so much that Great Grandpa teased, “soon you’ll be more chicken than boy,” a phrase I still hear any time I see or smell Rotisserie Chicken.
Happy Thanksgiving from Family Fadden to you!
- Paul Fadden
Spiced Sweet Potatoes
As their name suggests, sweet potatoes bring a lot of their own natural sweetness to the Thanksgiving table. This recipe not only complements that almost-pumpkin-flavor, but is also great to make ahead of time. (One less thing competing for oven space with the Turkey.) Peel and cube sweet potatoes (roughly 1-inch in size), and toss in olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, brown sugar, and garlic powder, then add a healthy dash of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Mix until all of the cubes are evenly coated, then bake in a glass pan at 350 until the potatoes are soft—around 45 minutes. Serve right away, or cover it with foil and refrigerate for up to a day. When it’s time to dig in, just reheat in the oven. And yes—all you die-hard marshmallow and/or pecan fans—you can add those to the top if you like!
- Melissa Thomasma
Really Ridiculously Easy Bacon-Roasted Brussel Sprouts
I’m not exaggerating when I say this is so, so easy. Brussel sprouts are the most wonderful vegetable and they deserve not to be fiddled with too much. Take a whole lot of brussel sprouts, remove the stems and outer leaves, then quarter them and put them on a baking pan. Slice up a bunch of bacon into little slivers and mix the bacon in with the sprouts. Sprinkle with a moderate amount salt and pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice if you are so inclined.
Roast everything in the oven at 350, or whatever temperature makes you happy, and move the stuff around on the pan regularly so nothing gets burned. Enjoy the smell of bacon filling your home. This also probably works as a vegetarian dish with just olive oil, but that seems joyless. Take them out when the brussel sprouts get that nice browning that means they’re extra delicious. While it won’t be extra crispy, the bacon also won’t be terribly soggy and fatty, because baking makes bacon healthy, I hear. Add some parmesan or toasted walnuts if you want and then eat with risotto or salad or with your bare hands standing over the kitchen counter.
- Julia Tellman
Grandma Mills’ Lima Bean Casserole
Ingredients
1 bag limas soaked overnight (frozen or canned works just as well. If canned, use 3 cans, no need to pre-cook)
1 or 2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 jar sweet and sour onions, reserve liquid (It’s really easy to make your own. Or you can buy Aunt Nellie’s Holland Style Onions. Whatever you do, do NOT use cocktail onions!)
Milk
Curry powder
Sharp cheddar, shredded
To Make
Cook limas according to directions, add to 1 quart casserole dish (if using canned, just put in the casserole dish straight from the can)
Mix in cream of mushroom, sweet and sour onions (plus half the liquid, or more to taste), add milk to thin as desired.
Mix in curry powder (A lot of curry! Enough to turn the color of the dish to a fluorescent yellow green), add pepper to taste.
Bake in covered in hot oven until bubbling.
Sprinkle shredded cheese on top, bake until melted.
Serve warm.
We’ve always had Lima Bean Casserole at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even as a young child this was my favorite dish served. When I bring the dish to potlucks or holiday gatherings outside of our immediate family, I initially receive a suspicious look when I say with a smile “It’s Lima Bean Casserole!” When it’s time to dine, folks take hesitant and polite first bites of their tiny sampling of the bright green dish. Then a surprised smile “Wow, this is good!” Yes, this is good...it’s so good!
I never considered where this recipe came from. It just has always been. I recently asked my mother, whose mother first made it for me. Mom didn’t know much about the origin of the recipe, but when she replied to my question: “Mom, do you know where Grandma’s Lima Bean casserole came from, or have any great stories about eating it?” This is what she had to say:
“Early memories are some of the sweetest. Family, Friends, Fun, and Food of the Holidays. Oh, the food! So many memories of loved ones gathered around the table taking in the smells and presentations of home spun holiday deliciousness. From very early in my life I knew two things were enjoyed only twice a year: Cranberry sauce right out of the can and Lima Bean Casserole. Lima Bean Casserole! Where this recipe came from and when my mother started this holiday tradition, I do not know. What I do know is this old fashion recipe can only be described as culinary perfection worth waiting an entire year to enjoy. This recipe was passed to me and I made it as expected, for many years. Now this honor belongs to my daughter. When I smell this casserole baking, I hear and see my family and our friends, from so many years past, gathered, laughing, telling stories, and sharing life lessons. With luck, this gift will be passed to my grandchildren and the tradition will continue.”
I don’t mind that we don’t have a great story to go along with the history of this recipe. What we do have are amazing memories. Real memories. Like most families, we have memories that are happy, memories that are sad, memories that me smile just at the thought. I think I like the humdrum memories best. The quiet bustle of cooking together in the kitchen, the lights, the togetherness. Watching my parents have entire conversations from opposite sides of the house with only their eyes. Listening to the cousins playing together sweetly or arguing vehemently. Listening to the banter of my brother and his wife. Sharing a quiet smile with my husband.
Our holidays are simple. Our holidays are comfortable. Our family holidays aren’t unique per se. They may not look like a whole lot, but they are marvelous....just like Lima Bean Casserole. And I wouldn’t change it for a thing.
- Carly Andersen