After a successful maiden voyage, the Fins and Fiddles Hootenanny is back on the hook for its second annual event on August, 3. The fundraiser, a joint collaboration between Friends of the Teton River and the Targhee Music Foundation’s yearly music camp is appropriately billed Fins and Fiddles 2, and like all sequels worth their salt this year’s outing is a blend of the familiar and the not so familiar.
Once again taking place at the Knotty Pine’s outdoor venue, the day kicks off at 4 p.m. with a performance by Thomas Sneed interpreting an array of classic children’s folk tunes. Attendee’s of the first Fins and Fiddles will recognize Sneed, who in addition to kickstarting 2018’s festivities, is also a recognizable figure at the annual music camp.
The evening continues with The Balsamroots, the nascent Americana sextet of talented, local musicians female musicians was profiled by the Teton Valley News in June. “Equipped with an arsenal of classic folk, country, rock, and bluegrass covers; Excavating and foregrounding the feminine sensitivities that always lurked below the surface of poignantly vulnerable compositions by Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan, The Balsamroots stay reverent to their source material whilst injecting their own effervescent personalities and passion into their performances.” The Teton Valley News wrote at the time.
The show goes on with Masontown: rising players in the Bluegrass scene out of Denver, whose renown has only grown since releasing their debut studio album in late 2017. With a sound self-described as “ a sonic melting pot that hearkens back to our deep musical traditions while remaining defiantly modern in conception,” the four-piece sports classically trained musicians from a variety of genres ranging from Jazz to Classical and, of course, Bluegrass.
The night winds down with an ensemble of music camper, including Eric Thorin, Eli West, and Mike Witcher. Witcher is a revered resonator guitarist who frequently works as a studio musician in Los Angeles and Nashville. He has worked alongside several legendary icons of the industry including Dolly Parton and John Paul Jones.
For last year’s inaugural outing, Friends of the Teton River development director Anna Lindstedt told the Teton Valley News she was optimistic and pleased with the prospect of pairing two of the area’s most treasured pastimes, fishing and bluegrass, for an event that would both promote and sustain them for the time to come. Given its forebearer’s success, Fins and Fiddles 2 will assuredly be bigger and better than ever.
