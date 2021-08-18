It goes without saying Music on Main had some obstacles to overcome heading into 2021.
Besides the obvious challenges Covid-19 placed on Music on Main, weather woes and other logistical issues made sure that adversity was placed on the Teton Valley Foundation’s organizers.
Amy Fradley, Executive Director of TVF, spoke to the feeling of seeing Music on Main overcome these challenges.
“Needless to say, I was excited to see it all come to fruition after the hiatus,” said Fradley. “That first show... The joy was palpable.”
Fradley was especially thankful that the community remained dedicated through the missed summer of 2020.
“This summer has reaffirmed what I see every week at the shows, that we have a very loyal following of locals from both sides of the valley,” said Fradley. “We all realized how much we missed being able to gather together with our friends and neighbors, in person, to enjoy live music as a community.”
Fradley and other organizers at TVF had to anticipate what Covid protocols would look like months in advance.
Thankfully, vaccinations became available at just the right time last May, which enabled Teton County and the City of Victor to be able to give the green light.
“It was hard to anticipate what regulations would be in place 6 months down the line,” said Fradley. “Even then, we had no idea if we’d be able to have all 8 shows. Thankfully we were able to.”
All the proceeds from Music on Main go back to the TVF. Even with the adversity, Fradley was happy to see ample generosity from attendees.
“I do think that people have been more generous with their financial support of TVF this summer,” said Fradley. “That has really helped, especially given we took a hit in the attendance on a few of the stormier nights. They seem to want to show their gratitude for what we bring to the community.”
Besides the pandemic, the weather also threw a couple wrenches in the execution with rain and/or lightning being an issue at five out of the eight shows this summer.
There was much anticipation regarding the organization and assembly of this year’s lineup.
“I had been anticipating this lineup for two years because I deferred the contracts from 2020 to 2021 when we cancelled due to the pandemic,” said Fradley. “I went into the spring hopeful and cautiously excited.”
Being the largest music series in the valley, Fradley is sure to have high standards when finding bands to come play.
“I look for quality musicians who enjoy what they do and who feed off the energy of the crowd,” said Fradley. “They always deliver.”
For anyone that has been to Music on Main it is easy to see the draw of playing Victor City Park.
“Musicians love playing for Teton Valley because we treat them well and they feel such a positive energy from our crowds,” said Fradley.
That draw is only one side of the special chemistry musicians must feel. Fradley explained how that harmony is key to Music on Main.
“One of my favorite parts of putting on these shows is to watch that interaction and see first hand the power of music,” said Fradley.
Fradley is already excited for what next summer’s shows will bring back to Victor. She was sure to mention how important it is for people to continue receiving vaccinations so that the show will go on.
“I hope that people will continue to get vaccinated so that we can carry this momentum, enthusiasm and support into next summer’s Music on Main shows,” said Fradley.