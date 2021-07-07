Greg Geffner is pleased to announce his Fence Post Sculpture Show, now on display west of Driggs at 6219 West 1250 South. There are 21 ceramic sculptures mounted on the top of fence posts along a country road with views of the Big Hole and Teton Ranges in the background.
Sculptures range from a lawn-ornament inspired banjo-playing frogs, spirals and screws, Venus of the West, gargoyles, the famous Skier Eater, and more.
“The famous Skier Eater debuted at the first Teton Valley Snow Sculpture Contest,” said Geffner. “Sometimes you eat the mountain and sometimes the mountain eats you.”
The scupltures are a year’s worth of work by Geffner, made out of clay fired in a kiln with glaze. The scupture show is free to view and open to all ages.
“When Covid hit i just thought I would put together a show of stuff,” said Geffner. “The show was originally designed to be viewed from socially distant safety, to drive down the road inside the safety of your car and view, but now since everything has changed, please park and enjoy the sculptures up close.”