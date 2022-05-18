Badger Creek Cafe
110 N Main Street, Tetonia
Open Thursday to Monday 8 am to 3 pm
$8 — $13
In this inaugural article of the new Eat Like a Local series we wanted to feature a restaurant that loves its Teton Valley locals. Badger Creek Cafe on Main Street in Tetonia is that place! Owners Elyse Archer and John (Johnny) Flyg cook up comforting food Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 3 pm. Walk in and you’ll likely see a neighbor, hear a familiar Dolly Parton song playing in the background, and be served a hearty breakfast or lunch.
How did Badger Creek Cafe create a space that Teton Valley regulars love? “We want our food to be accessible and fairly priced, not to show off or be just a gimmick,” said Johnny. “We wanted to fit the space and fit Tetonia.”
With a cozy atmosphere, classic American menu and friendly service with a bit of sass, they’ve done just that. From breakfasts like eggs benedict and the Badger Burrito (scrambled eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions and cheese) to lunch sandwiches, burgers and specials, they’ve really hit their mark.
When asked what she likes about what she does, Elyse said, “Everything! One of the greatest perks for me is the freedom to bake whatever I am inspired to that day. Trying new recipes and then having people love them so much and request them weekly.”
As the main baker at Badger Creek Cafe, Elyse’s recipes are inspired by friends, family, travel and even sometimes the Food Network. While her tastes may include breakfast experiments like fruity pebble french toast, her favorite dish on the menu is Trout Benedict. She said, “We smoke the trout in house and make our hollandaise every morning from scratch. The local Winter Winds Farm goat cheese and avocado complements the dish so well, and we top it with fried capers. And you gotta have the potato cakes. It’s just so delicious. ”
Johnny’s special touch shows in the execution and the flavoring. He never gets bored of making gravies and takes great enjoyment in simmering a great sauce.
Running a restaurant in Tetonia has its challenges, including staffing and dealing with cost increases due to inflation. But both Johnny and Elyse appreciate their role as entrepreneurs. “Being my own boss is pretty rad,” said Elyse. And when things get tough, Johnny said, “Being my own boss makes it easier to walk in the door everyday.”
Badger Creek Cafe’s comfy booths and no nonsense staff, may create a locals-welcome atmosphere, but what about the food?
We can attest that it is truly tasty. The fried chicken in the chicken and waffles was moist on the inside, crunchy on the outside and the mix of flavors with the buffalo sauce and maple syrup was an expertly crafted delight. As far as their lunch sandwiches go, the reuben with house corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye was flavorful and filling, especially when paired with Idaho cut fries. We love to eat food made by people who love food, and you can tell just from talking with Johnny and Elyse that they love food.
We can honestly say their meals are hearty, accessible and fairly priced. So if you’re looking for fuel for hard workers and a place to linger with friends over coffee, look no further than Badger Creek Cafe in Tetonia.
Badger Creek Cafe truly is home cookin’ executed well and served with ease in Teton Valley Idaho.
One final request. When you eat like a local it means you respect the real people living here, working here and doing their best to make you a tasty meal. You never know, your server may be the next person to pull you out of a ditch. So be generous with your kindness. We are all neighbors here.