Bill Barker’s dad bought this 1958 Corvette when Bill was 15, and stored it in a barn in Connecticut until he gave it to his son in 1984. “It took me 30 years to take it apart and put it back together,” Bill said. Check out this ride and many more at Saturday’s Laid-Back Car Show.
The Laid-Back Car Show in Victor City Park on Saturday, July 30 once again promises good vibes, chill people, and plenty of cool rides.
Last year’s show was the biggest one yet with over 80 cars, and that momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Laid-Back USA, the Victor apparel and design brand with old-school flavor, and the Laid-Back Car Club have been putting on the car show since 2011. It used to be held in front of the Knotty Pine but since moving to the pleasant shade of the city park in 2017, it has tripled in size.
Unofficial club president Bill Barker said that the 2021 show was extra special. “Last year people really had an appetite to get out, talk to people, show cars, get conversations going. It was really a banner year.”
Not only that, but the event raised over a grand for the local nonprofit Family Safety Network through car registrations and raffle tickets for prizes donated by local businesses.
Historically the show has included food and live music, but, honestly, that proved unnecessary, Barker said. “We used to think it was important to provide that, but it does mean more permits with the city. We have a car-specific playlist and plenty of good restaurants within walking distance. We keep everyone busy and happy.”
Because the show is put on by Laid-Back, the $30 registration fee comes with a shirt, complete with classic Americana art. Entry is free for the public.
After registration opens at 9 a.m., the show goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards for best hot rod, best original or classic car, and people’s choice, as well as top-ten trophies, are given out at 3 p.m.
Barker’s favorite vehicle from 2021 was 92-year-old Larry Crawford’s 1939 LaSalle, which won top honors as best original.
This year Barker is planning to bring his 1958 Corvette, a pearlescent blue beauty that made an appearance in the Victor 4th of July parade, and his 1959 Chevy truck. Over the years of collecting and tinkering, he has amassed a garage (well, multiple garages) of 12 cars, six that run and six that are projects.
“Everyone has their own special genre,” he said. “There’s the Volkswagen folks, the guys with 4WD trucks. Me, I like Chevys.”
Drivers are invited for a classic cruise up Ski Hill Road in the late afternoon after the car show.
“It’s magical, it could be from TV,” Barker said about watching a line of dreamy cars roll up those picturesque switchbacks.
The car club plans to head up to West Yellowstone next for a show in early August. Anyone interested in joining the club should probably hunt down Barker or Laid-Back president Hondo Miller in person at the Victor car show.
“We meet every month or so, but we don’t have a set schedule,” Barker said about the club. “Because, you know, we’re laid back.”