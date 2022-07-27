The Laid-Back Car Show in Victor City Park on Saturday, July 30 once again promises good vibes, chill people, and plenty of cool rides.

Last year’s show was the biggest one yet with over 80 cars, and that momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Laid-Back USA, the Victor apparel and design brand with old-school flavor, and the Laid-Back Car Club have been putting on the car show since 2011. It used to be held in front of the Knotty Pine but since moving to the pleasant shade of the city park in 2017, it has tripled in size.

Corvette

Bill Barker’s dad bought this 1958 Corvette when Bill was 15, and stored it in a barn in Connecticut until he gave it to his son in 1984. “It took me 30 years to take it apart and put it back together,” Bill said. Check out this ride and many more at Saturday’s Laid-Back Car Show.
Hondo Miller leads the convoy of classic cars up Ski Hill Road after the 2021 Laid-Back Car Show.