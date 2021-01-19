The Downtown Driggs Association is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Annual Driggs Snowscapes — The Art of Sculpting Snow a little differently than past years. There won’t be a competition in which different teams work to create the most beautiful, imaginative, or technically impressive snow sculpture. Instead, a team of experienced sculptors will make an extra-large winter public art display for everyone to observe and enjoy.
Keep your eyes on the Driggs City Plaza Jan. 18-24 to see the Driggs Snowscapes Exhibition Sculpture.
Last week a crew from JK Concrete built an extra large form in the Driggs City Plaza and MD Landscaping transported snow into the area. The Driggs Public Works Department, with help from Doug Cassidy and Doug Callahan (with Valley Lumber’s backhoe) filled the large form by using a powerful snowblower. There was no snow stomping gathering for the public as normally happens, but the process went smoothly. The snow set up over the weekend and the forms were taken down on Monday.
This week a team of some of the valley’s best local professional snow sculptors called “The Water Carvers,” including past winners of local and regional snow sculpting competitions — Doug Cassidy, Ralph Mossman, Jane Linville, Tye Tilt, Katie Knipe, and Alison Arnold (Laramie) — will be building an extra-large exhibition snow sculpture entitled, “That’s Snow Snake River” of a river raft on the Snake filled with local wildlife.
The exhibition is free and open to the public with masks and social distancing required.
Photos courtesy of Downtown Driggs Association