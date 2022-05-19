Teton Valley writer and frequent traveler Peter Anderson gives his wanderlust space to breathe in the Expatriate series, an eventual trilogy about characters in Europe who are untethered from a permanent home.
The first book of the series, Follower, is on its face a suspenseful story of two people with shady pasts wending their way through Europe. Anderson’s writing is stylish like Daniel Sylva, methodical like Stieg Larsson, and has the sunny uneasiness of The Talented Mr. Ripley. Hidden underneath the intrigue is a travelogue and love letter to specific, evocative moments in cities and villages across the continent. Anderson confirmed that his short stories and novels often begin with a sound or song, a scent, an image, or a vignette on the street.
“I envision somebody doing something, or something happening to somebody along the lines of the initial image,” he said. “A little tableau unfolds, and I write it out as it comes to me. I keep turning this imagined scene over and over; presently, a plot of sorts begins to unfold, a series of characters, scenarios and events that surround and support the initial scene.”
The second book of the series, Viewfinder, is expected out this fall, Anderson said. He explained that the book is not sequential to the first of the Expatriate trilogy, nor does it have the same characters, but does have some of the same themes as Follower.
“As in Follower, Viewfinder‘s central character is a person who was once magnificently successful—in this case, a popular and respected movie actor— but who has fallen from grace in a spectacular and painful fashion,” Anderson explained. “Licking his wounds, he expatriated to Europe. An amateur but talented photographer, he wanders around Berlin shooting images, searching, though he would be hard pressed, at the beginning of the novel, to identify the object of his searches. He has a small collection of friends who are likewise expatriated lost souls. Unexpectedly, his past emerges and confronts him.”
Anderson and his wife Jeanne are no strangers to the literary life; from 1995 to 2011 they ran Dark Horse Books, the independent bookstore and community hub in Driggs. Now that he has retired from remote technology work and Jeanne is no longer the school district’s public information officer, the couple have shaken off the bonds of Covid and started traveling in earnest, with recent stints in southern Italy and Sicily, as well as Iceland.
“I married a woman who, by choice, had traveled in Europe extensively as a teenager,” Anderson said about Jeanne. “Our courtship four decades ago consisted of much excited travel talk over cheap beer and Mexican food. My parents were travel filmmakers and lecturers at one point in their careers. Jeanne’s parents were lifelong travel agents and tour guides. You get the picture. Bred in the bone.”
Anderson, who has visited around 60 countries on five continents, said he’s rarely more happy and upbeat than when traveling.
“The Expatriate trilogy represents, in part, permission I extended to myself to write of people who left home for Europe permanently, and by extension to provide myself a theater in which to explore the differences between here and there, harbor and open sea, safety and insecurity, self and other, past and present,” he said. “Immigrants and expatriates live out that drama daily.”
Anderson’s publisher, Limberlost Press, is based in Boise. The cover art is by Meghan and Kathleen Hanson, whose work can be seen in many other places in Teton Valley. Follower is available to buy at limberlostpress.com or to borrow at both the Driggs and Victor library.