Barkskins - Annie Proulx
I read this novel for the second time in 2019 and I can't stop recommending it to people, although for some reason when I say "sprawling tome that covers 500 years of the timber industry in North America," they don't immediately scurry off to the library to grab a copy. After reading this I chased down some of Proulx's earlier work and it's all just so good, so gritty and squelchy and often gross. Her style is sparse and she takes aim at the basest truths about the animals of humanity. A real treat.
Inland - Téa Obreht
In 2011 Téa Obreht, then 24, wowed everyone (and inspired in me great envy) when her first novel The Tiger's Wife was a National Book Award Finalist. Inland, I would dare to say, is even better. It's based on the true story of the US Camel Corps (look it up) and of the scrappy, unpleasant, drought-afflicted life of settlers in the Arizona territory. Since moving out west I have developed a deep hunger for western narratives with their huge landscapes and harsh conditions and unrepentant individualism, and this gave me all that, while subverting the tropes of the genre. Obreht is a natural heir to Proulx's crown, stylistically speaking as well as in subject matter. I love authors who don't let you zone out for a single paragraph. There's never a wasted word and if you stop paying attention you have to crawl back a few sentences to understand who was just killed because he had abused his spouse for too many years, or who just lost a limb to gangrene...that sort of thing. But also camels!
Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff - Anthony McCann
What would nonfiction look like if it was written by a poet? Shadowlands does us the favor of showing us, in another excellent piece of western writing. It's sometimes a bit too aggressively naval-gazing but it's both thoughtful and thought-provoking. McCann follows the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge from inception to incarceration and while there's never a doubt that the author is quite liberal and finds much of the sovereign citizen and Bundy dogma to be absurd or hypocritical, I still finished the book with a more nuanced and perhaps even empathetic view to those parties than I had when I started.
Where the Crawdads Sing - Delia Owens
This will reveal me as the snob I am, but when novels are runaway bestsellers among the general masses (Harry Potter very much not included) I sometimes find them to be ridden with cliches, two-dimensional characters, and painful dialogue. Alas! I hate to dislike a book but this book's plot is too facile. It started out strong with lyrical and sensual writing about the North Carolina swamps, and with a compelling portrait of a young girl deserted by her siblings, mother, and finally her father. (If you want a book that does a much finer job with that conceit, check out My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent.) But the swamp girl is of course a diamond in the rough and of course a brilliant prodigy, and of course grows up to have unrealistic romantic entanglements. Also there's a murder mystery threaded through the book that I didn't care about and an ending that seemed both too absurd and too anticlimactic to bother with. Still, go read this book, because reading a book is always better than not reading a book. But know that there are better ones out there.
How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States - Daniel Immerwahr
Did you know that in the mid-1800s this country was desperate to import nitrogen-rich bird droppings as fertilizer to address soil exhaustion, so Congress passed the Guano Islands Act of 1856 saying that the United States could claim as its own any uninhabited islands where guano was found? This book visits some of the global locales that make up the American "pointilist empire" and reminds us of how many times the United States has behaved in ways that contradict its own anti-imperialist principles. It's also written in an easy and compelling way. You must read this if you want to turn your circular understanding of American history into a sphere.
The Lager Queen of Minnesota - J. Ryan Stradal
The cover and title of this book screamed kitschy small-town comedy of errors with a heart-warming finale but I grabbed it anyway, because, beer. I was a little more optimistic when librarian Jaine Lewis told me she loved it as I was checking out. Yes. This book is great. It feels very, very of a certain place, a place I've never been but can imagine thanks to the writing. With two female main characters, I assumed for most of the book that it was written by a woman until I checked the dust jacket, because the women felt well-drawn without any trappings of false femininity. They are dry and resigned. Very true to life. But in the end my heart was indeed warmed. And the beer writing! I'm from a beer-obsessed family and existed on the peripheries of brewery life for awhile so I'm pretty beer-literate, and dang, so is this author. It was incredibly enjoyable to find a book with evocative and accurate writing about craft beer, something that has become such an economic force to be reckoned with.
These titles are all available for free at the local library because libraries are great.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.