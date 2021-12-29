Damnation Spring
Ash Davidson
Apparently I have a fixation on fiction about the logging industry, because this is the best book I’ve read since Annie Proulx’s Barkskins (which I have recommended in the past—seriously, go read it). Damnation Spring is set in the seventies in rural northern California, where herbicides used by the big logging companies are impacting the health of people who depend on the industry. This is Davidson’s debut novel but she is a masterful writer who doesn’t waste a single word, perfectly evokes the physical surroundings, and makes you really invested in the characters. Truly a feat.
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America
Alec MacGillis
This is good reporting that doesn’t necessarily coalesce into a cohesive book. MacGillis writes about the many disparate stories of people impacted by the Amazon economy. I was expecting this to be a book about how the behemoth company operates so I was a bit disappointed but by the end I appreciated the author’s immersive approach to storytelling.
Moneyland: The Inside Story of the Crooks and Kleptocrats Who Rule the World
Oliver Bullough
Another book that did not match my expectations, but this time in a good way. From the cover, I assumed this would be another piece on the money behind American politics, similar to Jane Mayer’s Dark Money (which is worth reading), but it’s actually written by a Brit and encompasses the weird and chaotic flow of global money and how almost all efforts to stifle it are ineffective. With chapters on shell companies, tax shelters, and even passport markets, it’s a really interesting look at how corrupt individuals can bypass national laws through transnational asset movement.
A Deadly Education
Naomi Novik
Imagine if Harry Potter and The Magicians had some sort of wry, deeply imaginative love child. In this funny, dark, riveting book (and its sequel, The Last Graduate) the author has taken the tired trope of “a school for magic people” and built a compelling world, then populated it with realistic and fascinating characters. I have fallen down the Naomi Novik rabbit hole and recommend everything of hers I have read so far.
Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana
Abe Streep
If you grew up playing basketball in the Intermountain West this book will probably really resonate with you. But even if you didn’t, everyone loves a good underdog sports story, right? Streep covers two seasons of the Arlee Warriors, a small reservation team that won state and then had to live up to its own legend. The play-by-plays are amazingly written and you really feel for the kids and families involved in what starts to look like a dead-end pursuit.
The Four Winds
Kristin Hannah
I was coming up on the end of the year and getting worried that I hadn’t read any garbage bestsellers that I could mercilessly pan. Fortunately, my library hold on this Depression-era fiction came through just in time. It’s not terrible—the first half of the book is a gripping account a family weathering years of drought in the Texas Panhandle, but the second half shifts into a limp imitation of Grapes of Wrath, if that classic were written for 12-year-olds. The dialogue is wooden, the characters are one-dimensional, the exposition is clunky, and the plot turns are wildly melodramatic. Fortunately, I enjoy books about relentless hardship enough to want to finish it out. Feel free to read it and judge for yourself.
These books are all available at our local library or through the online state lending portal, because libraries are great.