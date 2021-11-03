The Jackson institution known as the Bar J Wranglers will be playing their final show in Driggs this Saturday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at THS, as a benefit for Teton County 4-H.
The Wranglers will put on one final act in Teton Valley as their farewell tour slowly but surely comes to an end.
Scott Humphrey, son of Bar J Chuckwagon founder Babe Humphrey, spoke to the emotions that will be seen in Driggs and throughout the final tour.
“Every show we do becomes more and more precious,” said Humphrey. “There will be that sense of winding down.”
The final tour, which is scheduled to end in December, is “for the guys,” according to Humphrey.
The tour isn’t doing anything for the Chuckwagon, simply because there is no Chuckwagon left to go back to.
“There is really no purpose in it for the business, but dad extended it as a thank you to the guys for working with us and as a chance for the guys to say goodbye to the fans,” said Humphrey.
For those that don’t know, the Bar J Wranglers aren’t your average touring band. The Wranglers would spend all summer playing exclusively in Jackson, pairing their Western music and ambiance with a renowned BBQ dinner. Only well into their 44 years in Jackson did they decide to hit the road.
The venue was known as a chuckwagon, the Bar J Chuckwagon. In the old west, a chuckwagon was the wagon in which food and cooking equipment were stored as homesteaders made their way west.
There is no one reason behind this being their final season, a hard decision that came down to many factors. Like the struggles of so many in Jackson, their fate was ultimately tied to the land that the Chuckwagon sat on.
“The big picture is that the Chuckwagon sits on sold land now,” said Humphrey. “We’re just getting off the property now that the summer’s over and the Bar J Chuckwagon, the purpose for the Bar J Wranglers, is no longer. Their retirement, the final season, the last tour, all those things are tied to the fact that the business no longer supports the group. It’s all under one umbrella.”
Humphrey also pointed towards similar struggles to the ones that modern farmers and ranchers are facing, those of convincing the next generation to carry on in their stead.
“You always see the farmer/rancher struggling with the next generation taking over the farm,” said Humphrey. “That gets harder and harder with each generation. It was a very difficult decision to make, we were struggling with how to get the next generation successfully invested in what we do.”
Not making things any easier was the astronomical price of land in Jackson nowadays, as Teton County, WY famously is made up of 97% federally owned land. This did no favors for the Wranglers and their finances.
“The value of the land becomes more than what is being produced on the land,” said Humphrey. “From investors to different strategies it was just strapping a debt on. Compound that with the cost of housing and the living expense, and pretty soon it just ain’t worth the fight.”
Cowboys through and through, Humphrey attested that the fate of the Wranglers and the Chuckwagon is a sign that the culture of the old west is dying.
“There’s no question that we’re losing that western culture,” said Humphrey. “It’s sad to see it happening and we represent a big part of that, a lot of the ranch-style humor and fun that we have, the music, that all ties to what we do and what we represent.”
The Wranglers, and Chuckwagon, were an experience that was so unapologetically authentic that it cut deep into the values of western Americana.
“It stemmed a lot broader than just the chuckwagon supper business that we had,” said Humphrey. “It touched, on the heart, of the whole concept of rural history and the culture of this country and the American cowboy. That’s all part of what we represented and that seems to be going away as we tip our hat and ride off into the sunset.”
At Saturday’s event at the THS auditorium, there will be a baked potato bar open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and general admission is $25. Questions? Call 208-354-261 or teton@uidaho.edu.