Artists have flocked back to Teton Valley to enjoy the tenth annual Driggs Plein Air Festival happening through this week.
Sixty-five painters from across the country are setting up their easels outdoors to capture the mountain vistas, pastoral views, and architectural highlights of the valley.
At the festival, hosted by the Downtown Driggs Association, the public is treated to free gatherings over the course of a full week of activities that include receptions, sales, paint outs, quick draw competitions, and demonstrations, culminating in an awards ceremony on the evening of July 30.
A paint out gives the public a chance to see artists working in real time. There was a paint out at last Sunday’s concert to kick off the festival, and another at Grand Targhee on Monday. Paint outs are not competitive.
Quick draws, on the other hand, are competitions. Artists paint for two hours and the public votes on the winner. There will be a quick draw on private property on the morning of July 28.
All pieces created during the week will be available for sale on-site and at the Driggs gallery throughout the week; sales continue in the gallery and online at driggspleinairgallery.com through September 12.
Artists will also work all week on a piece to present at the final competition, which will be judged on Friday, July 30. Christine Lashley and Patrick Saunders are this year’s competition judges. The public is invited to vote on their favorite pieces on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year in honor of local landscape artist Susan M. Rose, who passed away this spring, the key award of the festival is now named the Susan M. Rose Artist’s Choice Award.
The awards ceremony and final artist’s reception are on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs city center. Captain Ron’s Smokehouse is catering the event and there will be beer and wine sales.
If you’re interested in volunteering at any of the events or seeing a full schedule, visit driggspleinair.org.