Second annual crane fest brings more reasons to celebrate
Teton Valley hosts the largest population of staging sandhill cranes in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, a fact that the Teton Regional Land Trust wants to celebrate during its Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival, a series of events from Sept. 16-21 that combine conservation with self-expression.
“There are crane festivals all over the world,” said TRLT executive director Joselin Matkins. “Cranes are associated with productive agriculture and revered as signs of hope.”
In the fall as the cranes make their annual trek south to New Mexico and Mexico, they make a layover stop in the abundant barley fields and rich riparian areas of the Teton River plain.
“They’re trying to get enough meat on their bones to migrate south,” Matkins said. “Teton Valley is unique that we have those resources, the grain fields and the wetlands, in such close proximity.”
She added that cranes are umbrella species in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem; they require several different types of habitat to thrive.
“The protection of all those types of habitat really encapsulates the key values of our area, and includes our work to sustain agriculture in the region,” she said.
Proceeds from the crane festival go to the Greater Yellowstone Sandhill Crane Initiative, a partnership between TRLT and Intermountain Aquatics that seeks to protect working farms and wetlands.
Art is a big focus of the festival; workshops and events include photography, plein art, sketching, daily crane tours with a naturalist, film screenings, music, spoken word, educational booths, and a series of dance performances on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Driggs City Center. Matkins said that the first iteration of the festival, held last year, was a big success, drawing over a thousand people throughout the week. Her favorite part was the culminating celebration that included dances by Teton Valley Dance Academy, the Folklorico Dance Group, and the {span}Idaho Falls School of Ballet, among others. {/span}
New this year are a keynote address at the Teton Science School in Jackson, a Teton Arts crane-focused member show and reception at the Teton Arts Gallery, a Wine and Palettes event at the Local Galleria, and an expanded lineup of art-centric workshops. Matkins attended several crane festivals before launching last year’s inaugural event, and one new idea she gleaned from the Yampa festival was decorative crane sculptures. Local artists are invited on a first come, first serve basis to pick up the unadorned crane sculptures, made of wood and metal, and create element-resilient pieces of outdoor art to be auctioned off during the festival. The crowd will also vote on a favorite piece and the winner will win the opportunity to float the Teton River with the TRLT to view staging sandhill cranes.
“It’s inspiring to watch the intersection of nature and art, and to see how different artists are inspired by nature,” Matkins said.
She added that one of the things she appreciates most about her job with the TRLT has been the opportunity to learn more about sandhill cranes.
“They’re fascinating ambassadors for the species of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. It’s impossible not to be in awe of the sound they make, and the enigmatic way they move and vocalize, and how they sustain family bonds through intricate social behavior.”
Interested participants are encouraged to sign up in advance for all crane festival workshops and events. Visit tetonlandtrust.org/event/2nd-annual-greater-yellowstone-crane-festival/ for a full schedule and workshop registration.
