As the end of the shoulder season slowly but surely approaches, so do the holidays.
And those holidays won’t be complete without the staple that is A Christmas Carol.
This year the production is set to be a bit different, although it will be shown on a familiar stage: the revamped Pierre’s Playhouse.
Milissa West, the executive director of the newly-formed nonprofit ACT Foundation, is excited to prepare the Playhouse. A Christmas Carol will be ACT’s first production.
“Anne Fish, the new owner of Pierre’s Playhouse, she’s been very kind and generous for letting us use this property,” said West. “Her love of art is contagious.”
While the return to the Playhouse is set to reinstill some familiarity, West will also have something that has already made logistics a bit easier.
The show will feature a double cast for most roles, with alternating members based on showtimes.
This enabled more scheduling flexibility from the actors, and more showtimes to be scheduled.
“To be able to share those other roles with people in the valley so that everyone had an opportunity,” said West. “They are looking forward to it, they’re excited.”
It also benefits those that have scheduling conflicts, particularly younger cast members.
“It gives people, the younger generation especially, a chance to balance that with their school schedules,” said West. “I was able to say yeah you don’t have to come that night, we’ll put the other person in your place.”
With more logistics, however, there is more room for nerves, and West isn’t immune.
“I’m fully confident that everything will come together, but being it’s my first it’s like what I was thinking,” West said with a laugh. “It’s become quite a production and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”
The script, written by the theatre’s own Mitch Golden, was recently re-adapted and freshened up.
“It’s incredibly fun, it’s rewarding... I can be kind of a Scrooge myself,” said a chuckling Golden. “When I get into the middle of it and the people that come together and donate their time, their energy, efforts, talents, to putting on a Christmas play for the community, it’s all so worth it.”
Even though the script that past Christmas Carol productions have used was fine, Golden saw room for a little flavor to be mixed in.
“We’ve used a script that had been adapted and we were pleased with it for the most part, but there were sections that we always had changes made to,” he said.
Charles Dickens’s classic novella is in the public domain, which means that the source material can be used and altered in such a way.
“I’d say about 90% is the original material and then I made several small alterations just to make it more understandable to a modern audience, maybe 5% was adding my own artistic interpretation,” said Golden.
Golden knows his adaptation is in good hands.
“Milissa West and I go back years and years,” said Golden. “Watching her take on this new project has been very exciting and I am very proud of her and her efforts. She’s going to succeed, there’s no doubt about it.”
West stated that the holiday-staple source material has plenty of lasting lessons, even considering how old the story is.
“What I feel is Scrooge, given the opportunity, everyone feels the chance to change and to find joy and happiness no matter what the season,” said West.
West talked at length about the anecdotes displayed in the play, and how they can encourage us to unite through kindness.
“Not wasting time in your life on things that don’t make you happy is also important, and to be able to provide a service for everybody to be kind to your fellow person on the street as we all go through this together,” said West.
What means the most to West, however, is the gratefulness she has for a community that has welcomed the arts with open arms.
“To be able to offer that through theatre, all the other avenues, through cinema and art, is something that I find very important in my life,” said West. “I want to make sure that I’m not ever visited by three ghosts telling me that I didn’t do what I was supposed to do in this life.”
Tickets are $12 each and are available for purchase at 2nd Act Thrift Store, 7168 South Highway 33, Suite 1 in Victor or via phone at (208) 709-1584.
Showtimes:
Friday, December 3rd at 7 PM
Saturday, December 4th at 4 PM and 7 PM
Monday, December 6th at 7 PM
Tuesday, December 7th at 7 PM
Saturday, December 11th at 4 PM and 7 PM