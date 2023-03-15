A couple weeks ago, a colleague received a text message: reports of a lone grizzly bear cub in Victor. Although we were surprised, we weren’t shocked. Grizzly bears can begin emerging from their dens in early February, with most bears having left their dens by May. In fact, last week Yellowstone National Park reported seeing the first grizzly bear emerging from hibernation.
Seeing grizzly bears in the wild spark feelings of awe, inspiration, and fear. I wanted to get a look at the cub, but at the same time, I was apprehensive, because I know keeping my distance from bears is also what helps keep them alive.
As residents of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, we have the unique responsibility of living in and among the largest concentration of wildlife in the lower 48 states, including bears, both grizzly and black. The two issues that threaten grizzly bears most are related to us — conflicts with humans and loss of secure habitat due to human development. Bears have shown repeatedly their ability to adapt to us, but it’s also our responsibility to adapt to them and know how to safely coexist with bears.
Here are a few things to keep in mind as you live and recreate in bear country:
• Be alert in areas where bears may be present like berry patches or rotting winter kill (i.e. carcasses).
• Learn how to identify bear signs like tracks, scat, and digging.
• Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
• If you encounter a bear, keep your distance. Bears need at least 100 yards of space.
• Secure food attractants. Never leave food, drinks, and/or other tasty attractants unattended or improperly stored.
There are few places in the Lower 48 that have grizzly bear populations. We are in one of them. Let’s work together to keep all the residents of Teton Valley — both human and bear — safe.
Allison Michalski is the Senior Idaho Conservation Associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition whose mission is to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She is based in Driggs.
