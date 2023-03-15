A couple weeks ago, a colleague received a text message: reports of a lone grizzly bear cub in Victor. Although we were surprised, we weren’t shocked. Grizzly bears can begin emerging from their dens in early February, with most bears having left their dens by May. In fact, last week Yellowstone National Park reported seeing the first grizzly bear emerging from hibernation.

Seeing grizzly bears in the wild spark feelings of awe, inspiration, and fear. I wanted to get a look at the cub, but at the same time, I was apprehensive, because I know keeping my distance from bears is also what helps keep them alive.

Allison Michalski is the Senior Idaho Conservation Associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition whose mission is to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She is based in Driggs.

