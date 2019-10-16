Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5
Precinct 1
Gymnasium at the Tetonia LDS Church, 6181 South Main Street, Tetonia.
Precincts 2 & 5
Commissioners Meeting Room. Teton County Courthouse, 150 Courthouse Drive, Driggs.
Precincts 3 & 4
Driggs City Center, 60 South Main Street, Victor.
Precincts 6 & 7
Gymnasium at the Victor LDS Church, 87 East Center Street, Victor.
Vote Absentee
You can request a ballot be mailed to you by completing an Absentee Request for the form. The last day to request that a ballot be mailed to you is October 25.
Or beginning October 7, you may vote In-person Absentee at the Courthouse during regular business hours,
Monday — Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. The last day to vote In-person Absentee is November 1.
Important Dates
Oct. 11
The last day to register without voting.
Oct. 15
Election Day Registration begins. This means you must vote at the same time you register, provide proof of identity and residency.
Oct. 25 by 5 p.m.
Last day to request a ballot be sent by mail.
Nov. 1
In-person Absentee Voting ends at 5 p.m.
Nov. 5
Last day to return an Absentee Ballot. Absentee Ballots must be in the Clerk’s office by 8 p.m.
