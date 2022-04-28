Change coincides with a transitory period for the funeral industry
After their first winter as owners of what was formerly known as Valley Mortuary, Grand Teton Funeral Home and Crematory owners Tyson Clemons and Krista Nethercott are busy implementing changes in the business.
Last November, Clemons, and Nethercott purchased Teton Valley and Jackson’s only funeral home and crematory from recently-retired Scott McKague. McKague had owned Valley Mortuary for 27 of the 37 years he had worked in the funeral industry.
“It was about a year in the making, and what a year it was,” said Clemons. “He just decided one day that he was ready to be done, came to us and told us it was time and gave us the first opportunity and we jumped. It was a good time, a good opportunity for both Krista and I and our families to do that.”
Clemons, who is a licensed funeral director, felt that it was appropriate to signify the changes that resulted from the switch in ownership with the change of the business’s name.
“Scott has done great things here, but we needed to separate ourselves from Valley Mortuary, from Scott, and just everything and start fresh and new. Yes, we’ve been here, yes, the funeral home has been here, but we just needed a fresh step,” said Clemons.
By Clemons’ side through the transition is Nethercott, who is training to become a licensed funeral director.
“You need to have more than one person running a funeral home, especially when you’re running two different locations,” said Nethercott.
Both Nethercott and Clemons are excited to implement some changes to the business.
“When you’re an owner, you can decide what you want to invest your business towards. I think for us it is important to be a part of the community. Changing the name and starting fresh lets people know that this is something different,” said Nethercott.
“We want to be more out there and be a bigger part of the community. We want to help. Doing different sponsorships or putting this or that out there is something small, but at the same time, it’s something huge. Putting an ad in the county fair for example, do we need it? Probably not. But we still want to help. Money isn’t everything, but if we can help, let us help,” said Clemons.
Nethercott attested that they want to open their doors to the community, hosting gatherings such as piano lessons, church services, and support groups for grieving individuals.
“In Jackson, we’ve talked about having some of the widows come together and have a little dinner,” said Nethercott.
Those gatherings can go a long way for someone who is grieving. Nethercott’s mother recently became widowed, and that loss left her mother lonely and in need of some support.
“When I think of my mom who lost my dad recently, she’s probably lonely,” said Nethercott. “She wants support and if there are other people that can come alongside and be like hey, let’s have sandwiches or a gab session let’s do that at the funeral home or the sanctuary.”
Clemons concurred, stating that the building and location (the Driggs branch is north of town, at 786 Valley Centre Drive) are great for gatherings that can in turn make the community stronger.
“This building doesn’t get used, so let’s use it. This is our community. Jackson’s our community too. These are our communities and we need to take care of one another and if there is something we can do, that’s fabulous, we can do it,” said Clemons.
While Clemons and Nethercott have some great hope for what that space can become, it has not come without some challenges. From transition pains to the changes in their industry, Grand Teton Funeral Home and Crematory has seen a wide variety of adversity.
“It’s been a long process,” said Nethercott.
“Because each type of business or profession of industry out there has different requirements that the bank has to meet, they don’t sell funeral homes very often. We might need this now or you might need that, and it was kind of a give and take for the banks and for us, and for Scott, we just needed to make sure all of our ducks were in a row. Even now we’re still finding things that I had no idea about,” said Clemons.
Besides the necessary administrative and financial hurdles, there has been a peculiar stubbornness with vendors who are simply used to using the Valley Mortuary name.
“They still put Valley Mortuary on it because they have done business with Valley Mortuary for 25 years or however long. There are other little things that you never think about like decals or a logo,” said Clemons.
Clemons continued, comparing the situation to the unexpected challenges that arise when buying a new house.
“It’s like when you buy a new house,” said Clemons. “Who would have thought that it’s going to cost you $8,000 in lightbulbs to light the lights in your house!”
Changes in the industry are also forcing the traditional business model to change. Clemons has seen cremations become more popular, as people live more “transitory” lifestyles.
“Funerals are going by the wayside. It’s becoming a cremation society. If you look at it, your family, parents, and grandparents, typically grew up within 100 miles of where their parents or grandparents did,” said Clemons. “We’re always moving and nobody is really being interred at the family cemetery anymore.”
Funeral homes have in the past made most of their money from more popular traditional funerals which enabled them to cut the costs on cremations and still make their bottom line. That does not work anymore according to Clemons, with the majority now opting for cremation.
“We have to have everybody pay equally to keep our doors open because the two are closer in common now. The national average is over 50 percent cremation. Here in Driggs, it’s over 55 percent cremation. In Jackson it’s closer to, the locals especially, 90 percent cremation. We have to survive and keep our doors open on that,” said Clemons.
Something that will never be challenged however is the dedication Clemons and Nethercott have when making sure each family that is dealing with a recent loss has all of their wishes granted.
“What’s great about Tyson is that some people might feel like they’re a bad person because they didn’t use this casket or they didn’t do this or that, and he’s great about saying, you love the person, it doesn’t matter what they are in,” said Nethercott.
“It’s not up to me if somebody is going to be buried or cremated. I am there to give them all the options with whatever they select. I will do everything I can to make sure what they want happens,” said Clemons.