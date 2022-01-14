At just after six in the morning on Thursday, Jan. 13 an administration building caught fire at the Tributary private development near the airport in Driggs. Nobody was injured.
Teton County Fire responded after an employee who showed up in the early morning hours found the fire. With an investigation complete, Teton County Fire Chief Bret Campbell spoke to the timeline of events.
An employee at Tributary had just arrived at work and had not been there very long when they discovered the fire and made some effort to use a fire extinguisher and called 911.
The building is directly off of Highway 33, with the next turn to the south of the Tributary entrance being the entrance to the fire station.
“Good thing it was close by,” said Campbell. “Even with that, it is amazing how fast the fire can develop. You almost know the timeline because when the employee arrived there wasn't a fire and they were only there momentarily before smelling some smoke. By the time we got there maybe five, ten, fifteen minutes later, it had already burned up one room and got another pretty good.”
Campbell disclosed the fire as a cause of combustibles being left too close to a wall heater.
“I think there is a public safety type message here for folks, there were some combustibles that got placed a little too close to a wall heater," he said.
This time of year, heating fires are pretty common, It’s a good reminder to keep combustibles clear and away from heating. Campbell mentioned looking after appliances, cleaning of chimneys, and other sorts of precautions of those nature as things people can do to cut down on risk.
Even though the fire was relatively small, it still produced severe damage.
“I’d classify this fire as a room and contents fire, with that though the fire did extend from this single room, into an adjacent hallway, and it did reach the ceiling and had some extension into the attic,” said Campbell.
“There was significant smoke damage throughout the rest of the building,” he continued. “Even though the fire was relatively small, the damage is still significant, unfortunately.”
Campbell attested to a great response by his crews where they easily met the challenge of a relatively ordinary incident.
“A room and contents fire of this nature, as fires go, is ordinary and something that we’re well trained in addressing this kind of emergency as you would expect, everybody performed well. No injuries and no issues. It's still unfortunate when there’s a fire and there’s still a loss.”
Tributary general manager Ulla Rasche was grateful there were no injuries in the incident and that there are no impacts to their daily operations. When reached Thursday afternoon by email Rasche and other staff were still assessing the damage.
“Luckily everybody is fine,” said Rasche. “The daily operations at Tributary are thankfully not affected by the fire. We are still assessing the damage from this morning’s fire and will create a mitigation strategy once we know more.”