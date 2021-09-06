Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
1 of 6
Teton defenders Ryker Fullmer (20) and Jarom Heuseveldt (4) team up to stop a Marsh Valley rush.
The Teton Timberwolves came out flat footed on homecoming night and fell behind Marsh Valley early, 22-0 by the time the first quarter was over.
Teton was hoping to bounce back from a 56-20 loss at Jackson last week, but instead is on the receiving end of a second lopsided defeat in a row.
Marsh Valley’s Payton Howe scored all three first quarter touchdowns. Notably, they were scored on all sides of the ball; a receiving TD on offense, an interception return TD on defense, and a punt return TD on special teams.
Marsh Valley was up 30-0 at half, before tacking on another two touchdowns in the second half.
The Timberwolves’ only score came via a 65 yard touchdown run from Hunter Johnson.
Johnson has been Teton’s best player so far this year. In addition to the long rushing touchdown tonight, he also returned the season’s opening kick for a touchdown against Jackson.
Things only look to get tougher as Teton goes on the road for the next three weeks.
They’ll play at West Jefferson next week with trips to Salmon and American Falls following.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.