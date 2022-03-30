Using a combination of Teton Valley tough and Minnesota nice, Tim Heffron completed the infamous Iron Dog snowmobile race as an ambassador through Polaris.
With a course that spans over 2,600 miles of Alaskan backcountry, Heffron and his team of nine mastered “the world’s longest, toughest snowmobile race” at the end of this past January.
Heffron ran the course in the Ambassador class of the Iron Dog. The race also has a more competition-oriented Pro class.
“It’s a chance to give average people the opportunity to run the course,” said Heffron. “We tagged along in the Ambassador class, which is grouped into the Expedition class. We put together ambassadors from Polaris and Klim, and there were also some past champions that came along.”
The group, without the pressure of racing the course, was able to soak in the experience and visit with local communities along the way.
“Our goal was to promote the race, promote snowmobiling, and promote safety along the way,” said Heffron.
The group would stop in rural villages, giving speeches focused on safety and giving away helmets and other handouts.
“That’s really the only opportunity that those kids really have to get helmets. It was really cool to be a part of that,” said Heffron.
A cross-country career
Heffron, originally from Teton Valley, now lives in Roseau, MN where Polaris is headquartered. His role as Validation Supervisor entails being in charge of a team that completes testing and shapes testing processes for the company’s snow division.
While he tries to make it back for hunting season and the holidays, Heffron is also bound to roll through town when testing sleds across the country.
“I always love coming back there, It’s never enough,” said Heffron. “We always try to make it back there, especially for elk season. Archery, Christmas with the family, we also do test our mountain sleds in the Rockies in a few locations.”
The Iron Dog itself presents a great chance for putting sleds through their paces, with data collection and feedback on the current Polaris lineup a main reason he went to the race.
“I had a bunch of data acquisition tools on several sleds up there which was a primary reason for me going on the trip. Collecting data and first-hand feeding that back into our sled design and testing is a big deal,” said Heffron.
The particular machine Heffron rode, a 2022 Polaris XCR 850 (136” track), has been shaped heavily by the race and the terrain of America’s northernmost state.
“If you look at our production XCR you see a lot of parts that were designed, developed, and tested specifically for the Iron Dog and Alaska,” said Heffron.
Heffron’s passion for snowmobiles is so pure he can remember the first time he was really exposed to one.
“I credit my real start to snowmobiling to a 4-H project, where we had a natural resources project where we live-trapped and tracked wolverines. The way that we did that was primarily our snow machines. That was really how I got involved and that passion grew from there,” said Heffron.
That deeply-rooted appreciation would grow as Heffron matured. He spoke to Teton Valley growing his riding skills, and how that would draw him to a role in the powersports industry.
“Living in the mountains, it’s a natural progression to mountain riding,” said Heffron. “As I grew up my interests aligned with mechanical engineering. My junior and senior year [of college] it kind of clicked for me that I can work in the powersports industry, and be a mechanical engineer.”
That would lead him to the little Minnesota town where Polaris was founded. Roseau lies about 10 miles south of the Canadian border.
Heffron has spent the last eight years with Polaris and is now overseeing processes in some of Polaris’s flagship models, such as the RMK, Patriot Boost, and RMK Matryx.
Being right in the main Polaris assembly factory helped with getting the just-built sleds race-ready.
“Being attached to the factory, the turnaround that we were able to get the sleds off the line and through the engineering checks and doing the few modifications we had was very quick,” said Heffron. ”We even had a hundred miles on all four of those sleds as a shakedown. It really helped us in getting the sled prepared.”
“We had to stud the track, and then we upped the torsion springs in the suspension and changed the hyfax (which protects the skid of the snowmobile). Other than that, the sleds were bone stock,” said Heffron.
The Iron Dog
That level of preparation is crucial to the success of the ride. As one could imagine, the Iron Dog course has major asks for both the rider and the machine. The starting phase of the race presented riding that was once familiar to Heffron while he was living in Teton Valley.
“The first few days was that mountain pass kind of riding, all singletrack, hundreds of miles of whooped out tight trees. It was just like any singletrack trail that I rode growing up in the mountains,” said Heffron.
After making it through the alpine, Heffron would experience riding down the Yukon River until reaching the western areas leading to Nome.
“There was a good chunk of river running down on the Yukon. When you get near the coast it opens up to some prairies so you can go a lot faster, provided the light is decent,” said Heffron.
The wide variety of terrain to cover is enhanced in difficulty by Alaska’s propensity for weather of all kinds. Heffron stated that although a warmer year, 2022 brought a lot of snow as well.
“We were breaking trail two to three feet deep a lot of the way. It was kind of unusual because the areas, the buffalo tunnels, and the farewell burn that are typically windblown had good coverage for us,” said Heffron.
“There were lots of people getting stuck. We were doing a lot of ski pulling. It can get overwhelming,” he added.
Besides the snow, the “warm” temperatures presented the challenge of tricky river crossings.
“We had one day on the Yukon River section that was 25-30 below, but for the most part, it was pretty warm. Zero to 20 degrees above, and even some sections where we ran into some freezing rain,” said Heffron. “There was one section through the river crossing where one team didn’t make it, so we stopped and helped pull the sled out of the river. We had the sled torn apart of the trail and helped get the water out of the intake and the motor.”
That wide variety of weather necessitates some out-of-the-box gear hacks and kit items.
More so in colder years, but also in cold sections, racers duct tape their faces to shield from frostbite and wind chills that can get to the negative triple digits while riding. They also wear what are called ‘bunny boots’, all-white footwear that is vacuum-insulated to keep feet warm and dry in extreme cold and wet.
“I’m not normally someone who likes to tape my face, there was one day where I did. It was good that I did, but I’m not convinced that it was a lifesaver for me,” said Heffron. “But it was a warm year. If we had multiple days of 40, 50 below like it has been in the past, then I would have taped a lot more.”
Except for the nine-member ambassador group, all teams complete the course in two-person, two-sled units for safety.
Not considering the length and location of the race, this means twice the logistical prowess is required to even get to the start, and from there, the finish.
“For a normal lower-48 two-person team, they are responsible for getting the sleds up to Alaska. They then have to arrange for them to be unloaded and put together again if shipped in crates. From there the racers are responsible for trying to find lodging,” said Heffron. Fuel is provided to the racers, but at a great cost (upwards of $10/gallon) as it is flown into remote areas.
The ambassador class had their logistics taken care of by the race, however, even covering the costs of shipping the sleds. Having the president of the race along on the ride never hurts either.
“Iron Dog really stepped up and provided just a huge help to us,” said Heffron. “They took care of getting the sleds to Alaska. The logistics of where we stayed, that was taken care of primarily through Roger Brown, the president of the Iron Dog. He took care of most of the day-to-day logistics. It was phenomenal.”
The group even had their own bush plane following them through the ride. Talk about a quintessentially Alaskan experience.
Northern Niceties
Perhaps the only thing that impressed Heffron more than the race was the Alaskan villagers that he met along the way.
The passion seems to stem from the intimate bond that over-snow transportation has with the Alaskan interior’s peoples.
“The thing that stood out to me the most about Alaska was just the people in the villages that we stopped in. The passion that they have for all the races and snowmobiling is just phenomenal,” said Heffron. “It’s not a weekend ride like it is in the lower 48. It’s a tool, and the only way they can get around in the winter.”
Heffron was taken aback by the level of familiarity that the Alaskans had with their machines.
“If we ran into any issues with our sled they would come right up to us saying, ‘I have a sled you could take the part off of, we’ll work out payback later so you can get out on the trail.’ They know exactly what they are doing, and they are always willing to jump in and help. I wasn’t expecting that level of eagerness and enthusiasm,” said Heffron.
When the Iron Dog rolled through each village, their residents would treat the occasion like a holiday. It even gave the midwestern hospitality Minnesota is known for a run for its money.
“It was by far my favorite part of the whole place. Everybody got out of school to come to watch us, and we gave them stickers and signed autographs which is crazy,” said Heffron. “Minnesota nice might be in trouble compared to some of the niceties that some of those people have.”
“I have to be very grateful for everything they did.”