The Teton Couinty Law Enforcment Center

At approximately 12:04 P.M. on Thursday 07/28/2022, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 west of the City of Tetonia.

Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Malibu travelling west bound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan travelling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway.