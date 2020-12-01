Thad L. Beard passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family November 5, 2020. He was born July 3, 1950 to Richard William and Vera Ione Fullmer Beard.
He loved to pleay his guitar and sing for family reunions and other get togethers.
He loved to camp, ice fish, snowmobile, ride 4-wheelers, hunt and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Marlene, son Joshua, sister Deanna, 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
His parents W.R. & Vera Beard, brother Ricky and sister Delpha preceded him.
He will be missed.
A celebration of life for Thad is planned in the Spring of 2021.