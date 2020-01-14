American flag
Buy Now

The American Flag waves in the wind Tuesday afternoon in front of the American Legion Post 14. JEREMY MARTIN/Boomerang photographer

 JEREMY MARTIN

Today, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced 50 nominations of Idaho students to the United States service academies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants and will now be considered by each of the four academies for final selection.

From Teton Valley, Adelaide Brinker, of Tetonia was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD.

“Each year, I am struck by the exceptional commitment to country and leadership displayed by the young men and women who apply to attend our military academies. This year is no different,” said Risch in a news release Tuesday. “These nominees represent some of the very best and brightest that Idaho has to offer. I congratulate them on this achievement and wish them the very best.”

Other Idaho nominees include:

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, NY

Andrew Anderson, Pierce

Erika Gallus, Rathdrum

Logann Martin, Lewiston

Samantha Mulvihill, Post Falls

Noah Petty, Boise

Logan Prairie, Jerome

Samuel Ryan, Boise

Kyle Sarrazolla, Boise

Emma Scudder, Meridian

Victoria Sievers, Kimberly

U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD

Jacob Beitia, Star

Connor Burback, Meridian

Sophia Burchfield, Boise

Lucas Cheeley, Post Falls

Ethan Dow, Kamiah

Rhonin Edwards, Hayden

Nicole Gieser, Meridian

Grayson Glivar, Eagle

James Griffin, Sandpoint

Christian Hodges, Preston

Brax Kauffman, Salmon

Logann Martin, Lewiston

Luke McIntosh, Boise

Orville Nyblade, Heyburn

Aubrey Ralston, Boise

Gary Severance, Boise

Kyle Strain, Eagle

Ethan Tomczyk, Coeur d’Alene

Cecelia Wheeler, Meridian

U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO

Rhonin Edwards, Hayden

Lucas Gabrieli, Boise

Erika Gallus, Rathdrum

Will Grasser, Eagle

Sydney Heyborne, Meridian

Jacob Hoover, Idaho Falls

Colin Maroe, Eagle

Brian Mullin, Boise

Cade Peterson, Meridian

Gerrit Tamminga, Meridian

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, NY

Andrew Anderson, Pierce

Shea Curran, Cataldo

Christopher Davitt, Ketchum

Rhonin Edwards, Hayden

Colby Fogh, Rexburg

James Griffin

Joseph Haines, Rexburg

Jacob Lunn, Boise

Joseph Maraska, Boise

Kyle Strain, Eagle

Those interested in applying for future nominations to the service academies can find details on Senator Risch’s website or by contacting Frances Hasenoehrl at Frances_Hasenoehrl@risch.senate.gov.

More from this section

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.