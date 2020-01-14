Today, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced 50 nominations of Idaho students to the United States service academies for the 2020-2021 school year.
The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants and will now be considered by each of the four academies for final selection.
From Teton Valley, Adelaide Brinker, of Tetonia was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD.
“Each year, I am struck by the exceptional commitment to country and leadership displayed by the young men and women who apply to attend our military academies. This year is no different,” said Risch in a news release Tuesday. “These nominees represent some of the very best and brightest that Idaho has to offer. I congratulate them on this achievement and wish them the very best.”
Other Idaho nominees include:
U.S. Military Academy – West Point, NY
Andrew Anderson, Pierce
Erika Gallus, Rathdrum
Logann Martin, Lewiston
Samantha Mulvihill, Post Falls
Noah Petty, Boise
Logan Prairie, Jerome
Samuel Ryan, Boise
Kyle Sarrazolla, Boise
Emma Scudder, Meridian
Victoria Sievers, Kimberly
U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD
Jacob Beitia, Star
Connor Burback, Meridian
Sophia Burchfield, Boise
Lucas Cheeley, Post Falls
Ethan Dow, Kamiah
Rhonin Edwards, Hayden
Nicole Gieser, Meridian
Grayson Glivar, Eagle
James Griffin, Sandpoint
Christian Hodges, Preston
Brax Kauffman, Salmon
Logann Martin, Lewiston
Luke McIntosh, Boise
Orville Nyblade, Heyburn
Aubrey Ralston, Boise
Gary Severance, Boise
Kyle Strain, Eagle
Ethan Tomczyk, Coeur d’Alene
Cecelia Wheeler, Meridian
U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO
Rhonin Edwards, Hayden
Lucas Gabrieli, Boise
Erika Gallus, Rathdrum
Will Grasser, Eagle
Sydney Heyborne, Meridian
Jacob Hoover, Idaho Falls
Colin Maroe, Eagle
Brian Mullin, Boise
Cade Peterson, Meridian
Gerrit Tamminga, Meridian
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, NY
Andrew Anderson, Pierce
Shea Curran, Cataldo
Christopher Davitt, Ketchum
Rhonin Edwards, Hayden
Colby Fogh, Rexburg
James Griffin
Joseph Haines, Rexburg
Jacob Lunn, Boise
Joseph Maraska, Boise
Kyle Strain, Eagle
Those interested in applying for future nominations to the service academies can find details on Senator Risch’s website or by contacting Frances Hasenoehrl at Frances_Hasenoehrl@risch.senate.gov.
