Delivery of Teton Valley News is delayed due to a carrier issue. Newspapers will be at retail locations throughout the Valley and in Driggs Post Office Boxes in at Noon today. All other delivery locations will receive the newspaper Thursday, December 26.
Teton Valley News Delivery Delayed
- Jeannette Boner
-
- Updated
Jeannette Boner
editor
