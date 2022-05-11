With the seemingly endless spring coming slowly but surely to a close, Teton Valley Aquatics is hosting its inaugural Water Safety Fair on May 14th from 1-4 pm.
Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue, Teton County Fire, Wai Mauna Paddleboard rentals, Friends of the Teton River, and Teton River Supply are partners in the event, and all will be giving out information and demos for attendees.
Teton Valley Aquatics and Executive Director Stacey Stamm thought of the idea as a way to engage more of the community on water safety issues.
“A lot of the stuff we do is reaching small children in the schools or through parents that have found out about us. I felt like this was a good way to see if we could engage a bit more if the community,” said Stamm. “There are a lot of people still accessing water and needing to know about safety.”
The idea came about during a TVA board meeting where they discussed diversifying their programming.
“It started in January where we were doing our annual board meeting and discussion about our goals and what we wanted to do this year. Normally they do some Josh the Otter programming which is for kids, they go to schools and read the book and do some water safety programming there,” said Stamm.
“I felt like there was a way to expand that. I offered an idea with something of a water safety fair,” she continued.
It took a little bit of figuring out with Will Stubblefield of Friends of the Teton River, who helped refine the structure of the event.
“Through his encouragement we ended up with the water safety fair idea of bringing all of the groups together, not on the river. Now is the time in which it is really risky to be on the water. It was a partnership with him to get it started and then we kind of ran with it,” said Stamm.
The timing of the event coincides with National Water Safety Month, and is one day off from National Water Safety day.
“It fits with a lot of nationwide campaigns but also fits very well with this valley. It’s not really water season yet but everyone is starting to think about it so this will get that safety aspect on their mind prior to just going and playing,” said Stamm.
TCISAR and Teton County Fire were apt partners and will be bringing some fun, informative demonstrations for all.
“SAR is very excited, they’ll bring their rescue boat and hopefully have kids be able to jump in and practice throwing the rescue buoy. The fire department is also engaged and involved,” said Stamm.
Stamm and Teton Valley Aquatics will also share some tips, as well as talk about the newly-expanded life jacket loaner program.
“It will tie in really nicely, we’re going to have a new life jacket loaner station up at South Bates. Now there will be a life jacket station at every (main) entrance to the river,” said Stamm.
Don’t rule out a visit from Josh the Otter either!