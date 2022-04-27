Bozeman Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne will be replacing the retired Bret Campbell as Teton County Fire Chief.
After beginning his firefighting career in Rapid City, South Dakota, Maltaverne worked his way up through RCFD. He held five different positions before being named fire chief in the spring of 2010. He then retired from RCFD in late 2016.
Maltaverne joined the Bozeman Fire Department immediately after he left his role in Rapid City, holding the position of deputy fire chief of operations until the start of his tenure as fire chief at Teton County Fire & Rescue. He is set to start on June 6.
The selection process for Teton County Fire began with a nationwide job advertisement, which attracted 28 applicants. That list was narrowed down to nine, which completed Zoom meetings with the selection committee. That list was narrowed down to 3, who were set to come and spend a few days in the Valley for a final interview.
After Maltaverne went through his final interview, the selection committee viewed him as such a strong applicant that they told the other two final candidates to save their time and money.
“It was just such a good fit and we, the whole committee, we thought it was just too good to be true,” said District 2 Fire Commissioner Jason Letham. “His situation, his circumstances, just worked out so perfectly that we felt we could save the second and third runners up their time and personal expense of coming up and spending a few days with us, so we did not offer that to anyone else.”
Traditionally, incoming Teton County Fire Chiefs have been selected by the commissioners. That was not the case this time, with a large amount of staff having a say in the decision, according to Teton County Firefighters IAFF Local 4667 Union President Aaron Stiny.
“This time there was a cross-functional hiring committee that represented every level of the organization from firefighter up to deputy chief,” said Stiny.
As far as going to an outside hire, Stiny mentioned that a lack of age and experience inside the department to fit the role necessitated a candidate from beyond Teton County boundaries.
“It was wide open, but we’re a young department. There are honestly not a lot of people that work for us that have the ten years of experience that comes with us as a full-time department,” said Stiny. “It benefits us to bring in somebody from outside.”
That said, Stiny did mention that there was one staff member that did have the qualities the district was looking for.
“There was one in particular that could have been a shoo-in as the next chief and it speaks highly of him that he did not apply because he knew that we needed somebody to come in from the outside to help us get to the next level,” said Stiny.
Naturally, one of the biggest hurdles for potential applicants was housing.
“Some people self-eliminated when they saw what the cost of housing was,” said Stiny. ”I joked that whether you were an entry-level firefighter or a chief, the issue with hiring someone is housing.”
Letham attested that Maltaverne was going to be moving here regardless of if he had been offered the job or not.
“He was going to be moving to the valley whether he was hired by the district to be fire chief or not. He said if he wasn’t, he was going to work at Ace Hardware or Broulim’s, he was coming here anyway,” said Letham.
A few other qualities that made Maltaverne the right candidate were his familiarity with the West, working in communities that have experienced a similar level of population growth, and experiences with wildland and EMS operations.
“He has seen some extreme population growth, kind of like what we’re seeing. He’s dealt with a lot of those growing pains,” said Stiny. “Wildlands experience is a big thing because we have had luck, but eventually, we’re gonna have the big one here in our backyard. Rapid City, where he was chief, has a huge wildlands interface around town and they were a transporting EMS agency and kind of a resort-ish town as well.”
Stiny mentioned that the time the department spent without a permanent chief enabled staff to feel a breath of fresh air, something that he is hoping Maltaverne will continue to provide. Stiny was thankful for the job Deputy Chief Ed Schauster did in the interim.
“It’s been a pretty relaxed, good atmosphere around the department and we are confident that Mike is going to continue that. He is one of those guys that says, ‘call me Mike, don’t call me Chief,’ but he can still have a tough conversation with ya. Chief Schauster did a great job of keeping everything straight and level and keeping people’s spirits high in the last couple of months and we appreciate that,” said Stiny.