Terryl Eugene Johnson, 80, of Driggs, Idaho passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born on September 10, 1939 in Driggs, Idaho, the son of Kenneth LaVell Johnson and Marie Margarette Hansen Johnson.
Terry served as a night watchman, and volunteer fireman for the City of Driggs. He also operated the Driggs City garbage truck. For 30 years he worked for Teton School District as a Maintenance Supervisor and as a school bus driver. For several years he owned a floral shop in Driggs.
Terry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Alice “Marie” Tarbet on May 17, 1963 in Downey, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Terry enjoyed horses, cattle, cutter racing, playing cards, gardening, cooking, but most of all, he loved people.
Terry is survived by his wife, Alice “Marie” Johnson of Driggs, Idaho. His children, Kathy Johnson of Rigby, and Michael Terry (Susan) Johnson of Ogden, Utah. A sister, Ann Custis of Bighorn, Wyoming, brother, Lynn Johnson of Dietrich, Idaho and two grandchildren, Amber (Will)Hansen and Austin Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Darren Ray Johnson and two brothers, LaVell and Carl Johnson.
A funeral will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Driggs Stake Center (225 North 1st Street, Driggs, Idaho). The family will meet with friends Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM and again on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to services, both held at the Driggs Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.