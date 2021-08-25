There were 302 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between August 13 and August 19. Officers performed 49 traffic stops, 22 security checks of local businesses, and two public assists. There were 11 accidents and two DUIs.
8/13 — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Ross Ave. and Main St. in Driggs. There were no injuries and one driver refused ambulance treatment. A report was taken.
8/13 — A call for suspicious activity was taken by deputies when a cyclist was biking on the shoulder of Hwy 33 north of Driggs. The cyclist had a plastic cup thrown at her from a passing vehicle as she was biking.
8/13 — No injuries were reported after a rear-end collision on Highway 33 south of Driggs. The offending driver received a citation for following too closely. That vehicle was towed away and there was a report taken.
8/13 — A juvenile was stopped by deputies while driving under the influence outside of Driggs. The offender also was cited for open container, no license, and possession of tobacco. The juvenile was released into the custody of their parents.
8/14 — A vehicle slid off into the ditch north of Driggs on Hwy 33. Airbags were deployed but the driver managed to flee the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies tried to locate the individual but the address filed under the vehicle registration was not current.
8/14 — An altercation between a cyclist and the driver of a truck and trailer occurred well east of Tetonia on Pinochle Rd. The cyclist stated that the vehicle almost hit him and the driver thought the cyclist was at fault. Firearms were found at the scene. The incident was referred to the county prosecutor and is currently under investigation.
8/14 — Search and Rescue was called to aid a father and son after they became trapped in a ravine while dirt biking. There were no injuries but an Air Idaho helicopter had to rescue them out of the ravine. They were located by the signal on their cell phone near the border of Teton and Madison counties in the Big Holes.
8/14 — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 33 near Victor. One vehicle was towed and the driver was given a courtesy ride home. No airbags were deployed and there were no injuries.
8/15 — Suspicious activity was reported at the Victor Mountain Town Car Wash when a recreational vehicle was reported to be dumping their gray water tanks. The owner of the car wash preferred to resolve the incident as a civil matter.
8/15 — There was an accident at the Phillips 66 gas station in Driggs when one vehicle collided with another. No injuries were reported. One of the involved parties reportedly wanted the other to “just take the cash and leave.” A report was subsequently taken.
8/15 — A juvenile rolled a UTV west of Driggs. The driver was transported to Teton Valley Health with minor injuries.
8/15 — A motorcyclist was treated for injuries showing up at Teton Valley Health following a single-vehicle accident on Pine Creek Pass.
8/16 — Deputies responded to a report of malicious injury to property at 1:20 a.m. when a neighbor began ripping out the reporting party’s fence posts with a skid steer outside of Felt. The reporting party’s fence construction was ongoing after numerous incidents with the same neighbors. There was also a report of trespassing received later the next day.
8/16 — Reports of a drunk driver reached deputies at precisely 8 a.m. after an individual was reported driving erratically on Teton Pass. The offender was located after an address was obtained and failed field sobriety tests, blowing a .271. The driver was also charged with battery on an officer and was taken to Madison County Jail.
8/16 — Threats were made between a disgruntled customer and an Ace Hardware employee in Driggs. The threats were deemed non-credible by responding deputies, and the verbal altercation was resolved and the customer was dismissed.
8/16 — Deputies arrived on scene to de-escalate a dispute at Grand Targhee employee housing in Driggs. The male involved has had a history with the sheriff’s office. No one was taken into custody and the argument dissolved.
8/16 — A warrant was issued and an individual turned themselves in after a report of battery in Driggs. Deputies transported the offender to Madison County Jail.
8/17 — Information was provided to Teton County, Wyoming after a burglary alarm went off in Alta.
8/17 — A report of illegal dumping was responded to outside the Family Dollar in Driggs. The manager called after noticing suspicious items in the dumpster. There was no individual to locate.
8/17 — There was a fender bender on Main St. in Driggs. No injuries were reported and a report was taken.
8/18 — A delayed report of a domestic disturbance was taken after the reporting party walked into the law enforcement center.
8/18 — A semi left the roadway and slid into the ditch along Hwy 33 south of Victor. There was minor damage to the vehicle and a report was taken. A friend of the driver came and towed the semi back to the roadway where it drove away.
8/18 — A female was given a citation outside of Victor for open container; however, she passed field sobriety tests and was able to drive away.
8/19 — A vehicle was broken into and some papers were stolen in Driggs.
8/19 — The owner of a restaurant in Driggs called upon deputies to remove an individual that was harassing an employee. The employee was kin to the offender, who was escorted off the premises
8/19 — Two drivers were involved in a rear-end collision on Hwy 33 near Tetonia. One driver refused the ambulance and the other had no injuries. A report was taken and deputies cleared the scene.
8/19 — Three individuals in the same vehicle were cited for open container near the courthouse in Driggs. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and cleared the driver of DUI. The individuals were sent on their way.
8/19 — An intoxicated subject was picked up by his girlfriend after waving his arms at traffic at night on Hwy 33. He originally left their accommodations due to a disagreement, and then set out in his raincoat. Deputies made sure there was no dispute between the individuals.