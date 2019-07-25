Victor resident Sharon Rudd died July 4 following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 76.
Her family provided the following.
Sharon was born to Paul and Gladys Hodge Walker on March 13, 1943. She grew up in Great Falls, Montana.
In 1960 she graduated from Great Falls High School, third in her class of 465 students.
Sharon obtained a full work scholarship from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where she majored in English literature, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. She met her husband, Bob Rudd, when she modeled for one of his drawing classes.
After graduation Sharon taught English in Great Falls High School for one year.
Bob and Sharon were married Aug. 8, 1965. They honeymooned in Glacier National Park, the Wind River Mountains and Jackson Hole. While Bob finished graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania, Sharon taught at Abbington Friends Quaker School, where she loved the learning environment.
Moving to Carbondale, Colorado, Sharon again taught English as well as comparative religion at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. In an evening student activity she learned the basics of silversmithing from an elderly Austrian, Steve Shanser. That ultimately led to a career in jewelry making.
After teaching three years Bob and Sharon moved to Jackson Hole, where they bought a rundown log cabin on a 50-by-150-foot lot for $14,000. Their children Laurel and Curtis were born at St. John’s Hospital, where they were officially declared to be Jackson Hole natives.
Laurel, a scholar like her mother, was killed by a drunk driver on Aug. 10, 1989, a date when the world stood still for her mother, father and loving sibling. Curtis went on to graduate from Lewis and Clark College and is now pursuing portrait photography.
The whole family was interested in art. Sharon created collages that served as backdrops for some of her jewelry, and every Valentine’s Day she made collage cards for family and friends. Travel included trips to the desert Southwest and the English countryside, where Sharon put together tours of Neolithic stone circles, which included Avebury, Stonehenge and many little-known sites.
Sharon began selling her jewelry from home and at art fairs sponsored by the Jackson Hole Art Association. Around 1989 she and Nancy Carson began sharing a booth at art fairs, which they did for 29 years. Sharon’s creative spirit shone through in her silver creations.
Sharon’s career included being a copy editor at the Jackson Hole News, a board member for Teton County Library and a substitute teacher in the Teton County School District. Eleven years ago Sharon and Bob sold their Wilson home and moved over the pass to Victor.
Sharon loved classical music, good literature and poetry. She always had a new book to read and was eager to share her knowledge with others. Wildlife was a special interest; she could identify birds at a glance.
Sharon studied Buddhism, and that interest took her to India. Later she traveled to Russia and Poland. She loved the fresh air and the pure water of Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho. She enjoyed working with her house plants and mastered the art of cooking. She believed in human kindness and beauty.
The world has lost a kind and generous spirit. Sharon’s memory will live on in our hearts and we are the richer for her life and love.
After a long struggle to regain strength in muscles damaged by cancer after a delayed diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and with optimism following a successful surgery, Sharon died July 4. Her spirit and courage throughout months of illness inspired everyone around her.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, of Victor, Idaho; her son, Curtis Walker, of Philadelphia; and brothers Gregg, of Oakland, California, and Gary Walker, of Great Falls, Montana.
