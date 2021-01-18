Samuel A. Williams, 92, passed away, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Sam was born to Joseph Williams and Myrtle Hendrickson on November 16, 1928 in Felt, Idaho. He attended school in Teton Valley and Idaho Falls. After graduation he continued his education at Idaho State University where he met and married Dorothy Ruth Carter on July 11, 1951.
Sam and Dorothy moved to New York state where he served in the United States Air Force and obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant. They then moved to Moscow, Idaho where he continued his education. His true love was family. They moved to Teton Valley and farmed in the Felt area.
Sam enjoyed baseball as a young man and played basketball in high school. He was in his 40’s when he took up skiing. In his later years he enjoyed pitching horse shoes and bowling. After Sam and Dorothy sold the farm, they retired and moved to Blackfoot, Idaho.
Sam is survived by his children, Delene Kohler, Ilene Park, Samuel A. Williams Jr., Robert Williams, Ruth Ann Williams, Thomas Williams, and Darrell Williams; and 19 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Williams; daughter, Connie Williams; his parents; and all six of his siblings.
Private family graveside services will be held in Blackfoot, Idaho. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
